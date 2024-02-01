Win an RTX 4080 Super PC in this worldwide Nvidia giveaway

Don’t miss out on this chance to win an Nvidia RTX 4080 Super gaming PC, courtesy of Nvidia and Origin PC. This worldwide giveaway is open to anyone and will result in one lucky winner receiving a complete gaming PC packed with high-end hardware.

In our RTX 4080 Super review that went up just yesterday we found the new Nvidia GPU delivered excellent overall performance in all resolutions up to and including 4K, and with ray tracing enabled too. Its price drop compared to the original RTX 4080 also makes it the new best graphics card in the ~$,1000 price bracket.

The Nvidia and Origin PC giveaway PC has at its heart a brand-new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition card, which it combines with an Intel Core i9-13900KS CPU, 32GB of Corsair Dominator DDR5 RAM, a pair of 2TB Samsung SSDs, a host of Corsair cooling components, and an Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Hero DDR5 motherboard, all housed in a Corsair 5000D case with a custom etched glass panel.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning this system, which our rough calculations put at being worth well over $3,000, is follow Nvidia and Origin PC on their various social media platforms, via this link. Each platform and account gets you more entries and chances to win.

Origin PC will ship the system to anywhere in the world where it’s not otherwise prohibited to receive the item by local law. You must also be over 18 to enter.

If you’re not lucky enough to be the one winner – there aren’t any runner-up prizes – you can always check out our best gaming CPU and best graphics card guides to see which components you should use to start building your own ideal gaming PC.