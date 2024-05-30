Beloved MMORPG finally makes its way to Nvidia GeForce Now

It was only a matter of time, but World of Warcraft is finally making its way to Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud streaming service. Live today, the iconic MMORPG is available to play in both its modern and classic formats, signalling almost complete support for the Battle.Net library of games within Nvidia’s service.

While World of Warcraft hardly demands the best graphics card to run, if you happen to be stuck with older hardware, or just want better frame rates, GeForce Now is a great way to achieve this without having to buy a new gaming PC or laptop.

As with any game on GeForce Now, you must own a copy, and in the case of World of Warcraft, you’ll also need an active subscription, in order to play it.

GeForce Now has a limited free tier which will give you up to one hour of play time per session on basic gaming rigs, with no limit on the number of sessions you can have in one day. Nvidia recently introduced ads to its free tier, meaning you’ll need to endure some videos before each session can start.

Subscribing to the Priority tier gives you up to six hours per session on premium gaming rigs at up to 1080p and 60fps. For the best experience, you can subscribe to the Ultimate tier, giving you eight-hour sessions on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 rig at up to 4K resolution and 240fps.

GeForce Now Priority costs $9.99 (£9.99) a month or six-month packages are available for $49.99 (£49.99). The Ultimate tier costs $19.99 (£19.99) a month with the six month option costing $99.99 (£99.99).

If cloud gaming isn’t your preference, why not try your hand at assembling a rig capable of tackling whatever you can throw at it? We can even show you how to build a gaming PC with our step-by-step guide.