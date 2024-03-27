Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060 is finally at the price it should have been

If you’ve been patiently waiting for the price of current gen Nvidia GPUs to drop to a more affordable level, then now is a great time to snap up a graphics card bargain. This latest Nvidia GPU deal enables you to get a Zotac TwinEdge OC GeForce RTX 4060 card for just $279.99, saving you a good $40 on the MSRP of this card, and it’s a pretty white model as well.

At its usual price, the GeForce RTX 4060 lost out to the cheaper Radeon RX 7600 on our best graphics card guide, but it’s a close call between these two 1080p graphics cards, and the Nvidia GPU is arguably the better buy at this price.

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is still a little cheaper, and quicker when it comes to raw gaming power, but the Nvidia graphics card is much faster at ray tracing, plus it has the benefits of DLSS 3 frame generation on its side.

Although AMD GPUs now have frame generation as well, thanks to FSR 3, it’s officially supported in far fewer games than DLSS 3. We’ve found that the latter makes a massive difference to gaming frame rates in our benchmarks, in some cases nearly doubling them, while having a minimal impact on visual fidelity.

This Zotac graphics card is also a little bit faster than the standard spec RTX 4060, as it has a factory overclock applied to the GPU, which raises the boost clock from 2,460MHz to 2,475MHz.

It’s not a massive increase, but it gives the card a small performance bump over a standard, stock speed RTX 4060 card. Its dual-fan cooler is also good to see, as some cheap RTX 4060 cards only have a single fan and can get noisy after they’ve been running at full load for a while.

As Nvidia hasn’t announced a desktop GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, which would take the budget mantle from the RTX 3050, the GeForce RTX 4060 is currently the cheapest graphics card in its battery that supports DLSS 3.

If you’re thinking of putting together a new rig based on this card, then make sure you read our full guide on how to build a gaming PC first, where we take you through the whole process from start to finish.