Save $40 on this brilliant optical gaming keyboard from NZXT

If you’re on the hunt for a great gaming keyboard deal in the Memorial Day sales, NZXT has you covered with its Function 2, which is now available on Amazon for just $99.99.

I’m in the process of testing the NZXT Function 2 and it’s shaping up to be one of the best gaming keyboards for gamers who want high-end features without the premium cost. At its $139.99 MRSP, the Function 2 already offers a great deal compared to some of its competitors, but if you’re quick, you can save $40 as part of a limited-time deal.

Outside of the optical switches and 8kHz polling rate, the NZXT Function 2 also includes hot-swappable switches and a comfy textured wrist rest. This keyboard is also a great starting point for customization enthusiasts who want great gaming performance.

One reason why this optical gaming keyboard costs much less than $200+ boards, such as the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro, is because it has globally adjustable actuation, rather than the ability to adjust the actuation on a per-key basis. There are also only two modes from which to choose – 1mm and 1.5mm – rather than the actuation being entirely customizable within a set range.

If you would rather opt for the MiniTKL version of the Function 2, this keyboard is also currently on sale for $89.99, down from $129.99, saving you a massive $50 off the MSRP.

Check all the Memorial Day PC sales that we’ve been able to find from a range of retailers to save on your next big tech purchase.