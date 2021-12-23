Get eight Oculus Quest games for just $14.99 in this VR bundle

For most of us, buying a VR headset can make a reasonable dent in the bank account. If you’ve just shelled out a few hundred bucks for an Oculus Quest 2, the last thing you’re going to want to do is drop another couple of hundred on games – but, thanks to this deal from Fanatical, you can now get a whopping eight VR games for under $15.

Containing a broad mix of genres, from undead shooter Zombieland: Headshot Fever, to the puzzle game Gadgeteer, the Quest VR bundle gives players a taste of the sheer variety of games that can be played as part of the VR experience. At full price, the total cost for all the games included would usually set you back $129.92, but the 88% discount means you save $114.93. For context, that’s a third of the total cost of the Quest headset alone.

If you’re intrigued and want to know more about each title in the bundle, then we’ve given you a short breakdown below..

The bundle includes:

Zombieland: Headshot Fever – a zombie shooter based on the popular movie series

– a zombie shooter based on the popular movie series Ghost Giant – a beautiful narrative adventure from the creators of Fe

– a beautiful narrative adventure from the creators of Fe Death Lap – a combat racing game that’s reminiscent of a neon Mad Max: Fury Road

– a combat racing game that’s reminiscent of a neon Mad Max: Fury Road Accounting+ – a warped and darkly comical story from the co-creator of Rick and Morty and the designer of The Stanley Parable

– a warped and darkly comical story from the co-creator of Rick and Morty and the designer of The Stanley Parable Skyworld: Kingdom Brawl – a card-based strategy game which you can play against friends or AI opponents

– a card-based strategy game which you can play against friends or AI opponents Gadgeteer – an intricate puzzle sandbox which allows you to build, solve, and share physical engineering conundrums

– an intricate puzzle sandbox which allows you to build, solve, and share physical engineering conundrums SculptrVR – a 3D sculpting tool that allows you to build custom designs which can then be exported as files for 3D printers

– a 3D sculpting tool that allows you to build custom designs which can then be exported as files for 3D printers Gloomy Eyes – a haunting, Burton-esque trilogy narrated by Colin Farrell set in a world of zombies and humans

If an Oculus Quest is on your holiday wish list (or you know someone who’ll be unwrapping one on Christmas morning), the Fanatical Quest VR bundle gives a great range of games to get started. The offer is only running for a limited time, however, so make sure you don’t miss out by clicking the link below.

Quest VR Bundle Quest VR Bundle Fanatical $129.92 $14.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

