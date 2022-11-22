Breachers is basically CS:GO and Rainbow Six Siege VR on Quest 2

Ever wanted to play Rainbow Six Siege on Quest 2? Breachers could be the next best thing. Developed by Triangle Factory, this new tactical 5v5 VR shooter takes inspiration from Siege and Counter-Strike Global Offensive, combining gameplay elements of both. There’s no release window for Breachers yet, but an open alpha test has just gone live.

Available for free, the Breachers alpha test is exclusively available on Meta’s best VR headset, Quest 2, alongside Meta Quest Pro. There’s only one map included in this alpha, though triangle Factory confirms more will be available at full release. However, accessing the alpha test isn’t straightforward, as you won’t find it on the standard Quest Store or App Lab. As confirmed through the Breachers Discord server, you’ll need SideQuest, an unofficial third-party platform.

There are full instructions in the server, but here’s what you should do to access the Breachers alpha test:

Download SideQuest on your PC and use the advanced installer

Select developer mode on Quest in the settings menu

Connect your Quest to the PC

Download the alpha’s APK through the Breacher’s Discord server and manually install it.

Hit the toggle for ‘Unknown Sources’ in the general settings menu, and it’ll appear in an Unknown Sources tab under Apps.

If you’re disappointed that the alpha test isn’t available beyond Quest, don’t worry. Triangle Factory has previously announced that Breachers will launch on “all major VR platforms (PC and standalone VR)” at launch. So, expect it on Steam, Vive, and Pico 4 at the least.

Sadly, this excludes the original Oculus Quest, and in the Discord servers’ FAQs, Triangle Factory confirms that’s because “we need the extra power of the Quest 2 for this game.”

