Oculus Quest 2 sales jump ahead of Xbox Series X and Series S

Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 has surpassed the number of Microsoft Xbox Series X and S lifetime sales, and it’s catching up with the PS5. The milestone makes Meta’s best VR headset the most successful virtual reality product to date, with a 97% jump in headset sales since 2021.

In a celebratory tweet, IDC associate vice president Francisco Jeronimo shares the Oculus Quest 2 lifetime sales figures while highlighting its success. According to Jeronimo, the headset has “contributed to massive growth in VR sales & consumer adoption,” with a 242% sales increase in Q1 2022 backing up the claim.

The Quest 2 is undoubtedly dominating the virtual reality scene, but it’s also proving to be a formidable contender within the gaming industry as a whole. The VR headset has a long way to go before catching up with the Nintendo Switch, but Meta has already shifted 3.4 million headsets more than Xbox Series X and S consoles. PS5 still sits in second place with 17.2 million sales, but there’s a chance that the social media giant could catch up to Sony.

It’s worth noting that ongoing component shortages and availability issues have affected sales since launch, so the Xbox Series consoles and PS5 could experience a surge if supplies increase. That said, the Oculus Quest 2 does continue to enjoy phenomenal sales success, something that’s a testament to the growth of virtual reality.

.@MetaQuestVR OculusQuest2 is the most successful #VR headset to date. With nearly 15mn units sold since its announcement at @facebook Connect 7 in Sep 2020, the Quest2 has contributed to massive growth in VR sales & consumer adoption🏆 👉VR Sales grew 97% in 2021 & 242% in 1Q22 pic.twitter.com/7dIe42FSo7 — Francisco Jeronimo (He/Him) (@fjeronimo) June 6, 2022

While the Quest 2 is Meta’s shining star, both the Oculus Quest 3 and Project Cambria will likely steal some limelight once they arrive. The latter is supposed to be more of a metaverse tool than a pair of gaming goggles, but it might still provide VR enthusiasts with a premium gaming experience.