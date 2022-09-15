Upcoming Oculus Quest 2 rival preorders pop up online

You can now preorder the Pico 4, an Oculus Quest 2 alternative that could go head to head with Project Cambria. While the listing doesn’t reveal a final price, it hints that we’ll hear more about the new VR headset in a few weeks’ time.

Spotted by UploadVR, the Pico 4 Oculus Quest 2 rival is now listed at the Chinese retailer Taobao. Sadly, the page cites a ¥9999 (around $1,500 USD) placeholder price rather than a final MSRP. However, promotional materials suggest a September 27 reveal, meaning an unveiling of sorts is perhaps on the horizon.

Bytedance, the same company that owns TikTok, hasn’t officially announced its Pico 4 plans, so apply the usual pinch of salt to this preorder news. Still, that’s not to say the listing isn’t legit, as the retailer’s information lines up with recent Oculus Quest 2 rival rumours.



Image: Taobao

The Pico 4 could steal some of the Quest 2’s thunder if creators ByteDance plays their cards right, but there’s a chance it’ll also trade blows with the Quest Pro. Eye and face tracking may give the VR headset the edge it needs to take on Meta’s high-spec goggles, not to mention it’ll potentially cost a chunk less than its metaverse focussed opponent.

The Quest 2 is still one of the best VR headset options on the market, and its player base consists of both gaming PC enthusiasts and standalone virtual reality fans. That said, the company is arguably skating on thin ice right now, as its decision to implement a price increase may harm current-gen sales.

If VR players ultimately make the switch from Quest 2 to competitors like the Pico 4 and Valve Index, it’ll be up to future devices like the Quest Pro and the so-called Oculus Quest 3 to win them back. Whether this will actually happen remains to be seen, but if you’re averse to the metaverse, you might want to consider the upcoming Pico 4.