Steam users ditch Oculus Quest 2 for mystery VR headsets

The Meta Quest 2 (formally Oculus Quest 2) has been the VR headset of choice for Steam users for quite some time now. The device has sat at the top of the platform’s hardware and software survey for some time, but in a surprise turn of events, it appears that many are ditching the all-in-one virtual reality gaming solution for mystery alternatives.

The August 2022 Steam Hardware & Software Survey shows that the market share enjoyed by the Oculus Quest 2 fell by 8.28%, down to 42.04%. This setback still places Meta’s VR headset well ahead of its competitors, with the Valve Index occupying second place with a much smaller 13.16%.

Despite the number of Steam users with VR headsets falling to 2.60%, down 4.07% from the previous month, it’s unclear where former Quest 2 users have flocked to. It appears that a collection of alternative options may be to blame for the device’s downfall, with the collective ‘Other’ entry increasing by a gigantic 13.76%, now account for 15.07% overall.

This downward trajectory doesn’t bode well for Zuckerberg’s $100B VR business ambitions, but it remains to be seen whether the recent Oculus Quest 2 price increase will steer Steam users to competing options like the Pico 4.

Those looking for the best VR headset may want to save their cash for the impending launch of Project Cambria, which could offer a more premium virtual reality experience for both gaming and metaverse shenanigans.