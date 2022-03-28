JRPG One Piece Odyssey is coming to PC

A One Piece JRPG game is in the works at Bandai Namco, and don’t fret – there’s a One Piece Odyssey PC release via Steam on the cards, too. The anime game is due out this year and it features “new character and monster designs” by One Piece’s creator, alongside music from the composer of Dark Souls.

One Piece Odyssey is a new RPG game from developer ILCA Inc. – which co-developed games such as Nier Automata and Replicant, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Dragon Quest XI, and Code Vein. It’s due out later in 2022 and yes, it’ll get a PC release on Steam alongside the console versions.

As Bandai Namco’s website describes it, One Piece Odyssey has been “in the works for many years” and will involve the Straw Hats being stranded on “a mysterious island… filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals.” Playable characters include Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Frankie, and Brook.

In addition to the trailer below, there’s also a short interview with producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki, who promises an “epic adventure to experience the One Piece world”

In addition, One Piece’s author and creator Eiichiro Oda – who’s helping out with character and creature designs, remember – shared his impressions of Odyssey too.

One Piece Odyssey will release on PC and consoles in 2022. Beyond that, wouldn’t it be cool if the Guilty Gear Strive team made a One Piece fighting game?

