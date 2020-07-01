Ooblets’s early access release date arrives in just two weeks’ time

Good news, simulation games fans – Ooblets, the whimsical farming and creature collection sim from indie developer Glumberland has at last got an early access release date. The game’s debut is set for just two weeks’ time, which means you’ll get to raise, harvest, and make a chunk of change on crops, gather plenty of Ooblets pals, and boss some dance-offs very soon. Oh, and there’s a launch discount to scoop up, too.

As announced in a press release, Ooblets’s early access release date is set for July 15 on the Epic Games Store, as well as the Xbox One’s game preview, for our console friends. It’ll cost $24.99 (UK price TBC) when it arrives, though if you pick it up during the first week after launch you’ll be able to knock 20% off that price. Sweet!

If you’re new to the game, Ooblets is essentially a game kind of like Stardew Valley, but with the addition of little bimbling creatures everywhere that just ooze cuteness. You’ll get to grow and sell crops grown at your very own farm, forge a band of Ooblets (and level them up), compete in local dance-offs to win tournaments and Ooblet ‘seeds’, customise your wardrobe and home, take on some challenges and activities, and more.

Here’s the farming game’s most recent early access trailer to give you an idea of what’s in store this month:

Head to the Epic Games Store here when July 15 rolls around if you’re keen to grab a copy for cheap. We also have a handy list of all the upcoming PC games to keep a weather eye out for if you’d like to know what else is on the horizon.