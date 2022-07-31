Overwatch 2 skins could cost up to $45, according to survey

After the ruckus around Diablo Immortal microtransactions, you’d hope that Activision Blizzard would calm down with pricing on its next game, but it’s possible Overwatch 2 skins could individually cost as much as $45 – according to a new survey.

Among the many Overwatch 2 changes coming to the multiplayer game sequel, Blizzard previously confirmed that it was doing away with loot boxes in favour of battle passes and direct purchases – much like other online games such as Fortnite. However, Blizzard hasn’t yet spelled out how Overwatch 2 microtransactions and the store prices will work.

According to a new survey reportedly sent out (as spotted by @Portergauge on Twitter), Blizzard seems to be gauging prices for skins, bundles, and weapon charms. While these are by no means the final prices, the survey asks if players are prepared to pay $44.99 for a single Mythic skin, $24.99 for a Legendary skin, $29.99 for a Legendary bundle, or $9.99 for a weapon charm.

It is entirely possible that these are intentionally inflated prices which Blizzard is simply checking via this particular variety of the survey. Nevertheless, it hasn’t gone down well on Reddit. We won’t find out for sure until Overwatch 2 releases in October.

