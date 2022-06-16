Overwatch 2 battle pass replaces loot boxes with seasonal model

The Overwatch 2 battle pass system will remove loot boxes from the game and add more rewards than ever before. Blizzard announced their plan for the FPS game’s battle pass and reward system during the June Overwatch 2 PvP event and said the battle pass system gives players more control over earning the rewards they want. Overwatch 2’s battle pass will get a refresh every season, with new skins and several fresh reward types, including new Mythic Skins, weapon charms, banners, and more.

Blizzard also said you can use rewards earned from PC or console across the game, and you can even bring your Overwatch 1 rewards into the new game. Overwatch 1 maps and modes are also still playable in Overwatch 2.

The battle pass is just one part of Overwatch 2’s extensive overhaul of the original. Blizzard showcased the game’s roadmap for the remainder of the year and into 2023, promising new content every nine weeks. A new Overwatch 2 hero debuts every other season, and in the seasons with no new heroes, we’ll be getting a new map or a new mode in keeping with the team’s new philosophy of making sure players always have something to “play chase and unlock in Overwatch 2.”

The first season goes live on October 4 when the game enters early access with three new heroes, one of which is an unannounced support character, and the second season launches December with a new tank and a new map.

One new mode launching in early access with the game on October 4 is Push. The goal in Push is moving the robot TS1 to the enemy’s base by eliminating the other team, which lets your version of TS1 progress ever so slowly towards the enemy base. If no one manages to get their TS1 to the opposition’s base, though, the winner is whichever side moved theirs the furthest.

If you’re planning on playing the next Overwatch 2 beta, brush up on the current Overwatch 2 meta and every hero’s abilities so you’re not playing at a disadvantage.