Overwatch 2 tier list May 2022: top meta picks for every role

If you’re looking for an Overwatch 2 tier list to help you gain a competitive edge in the multiplayer game’s beta, then we’ve got you covered. With 33 heroes to pick from across three Overwatch 2 roles, starting out in Blizzard’s FPS game can be pretty daunting, and it’s not always easy to tell how strong your chosen character is when you’re constantly coming up against different counters and team comps.

First off, some housekeeping. Our Overwatch 2 tier list isn’t divided up into specific roles, but we will have a hero from each role represented in every bracket. S tier is the highest category, it represents heroes who are at the pinnacle of Overwatch 2’s meta and don’t require specific team comps or strategies to dominate with. A tier picks aren’t necessarily worse than their S tier counterparts, but they’re generally harder to use and get the best out of. B, C, and D tier follow suit, representing the lower echelons of Overwatch’s roster.

Of course, just because we say a hero is a must-pick, it doesn’t mean you can’t do a better job with your preferred main character, but most players should be able to look at this tier list for a quick snapshot of who to play and why. Join us we rank every hero in the game, from the titanic tanks to squishy supports.

Tier Heroes S Moira, Soldier: 76, Orisa, Lucio A Reinhardt, D.Va, Sombra, Sigma, Zarya, Ana B Pharah, Reaper, Ashe, Baptiste, Brigitte, Echo, Hanzo, Sojourn, Genji, Mei, Doomfist, Winston, Widowmaker, Cassidy C Zenyatta, Tracer, Wrecking Ball, Mercy, Bastion, Torbjorn D Junkrat, Symmetra, Roadhog

S tier

Moira

It’s not uncommon to see Moira dishing out as much damage as a tank, except she’ll match it with the amount of health given, too. Not only can Moira pull off one of the fastest heals in the game when combining her orb and grasp abilities, you don’t need great aim to do so. And when your team is all in good shape, the alternate fires for both of those abilities means Moira can deal silly amounts of damage for a support. Add in some survivability in Fade and an ultimate that’s great for clearing congested areas, and you have the best support hero.

Soldier: 76

There are plenty of powerful DPS heroes in Overwatch 2, but Soldier: 76 has one of the simplest and most effective kits of the lot. He can sprint and self-heal, which is great for escaping a pinch, but really his strength lies in the amount of damage he can put out with his standard assault rifle.Sporting 30 rounds per magazine, only one tank to deal with, and a forgiving rate of fire ensures beginners and pros will get on with this damage stalwart.

Orisa

This robot tank is basically a DPS hero with extra health. Orisa’s automatic cannon ensures your frontline is always lethal, she can escape imminent death by comboing her Fortify and Javelin Spin abilities, and she can disrupt or push enemies around with her Energy Javelin. Her one weakness is that she has very few ways of getting past shields, and so you’ll have to rely on your team to break through enemy defenses.

Lucio

Playing as Lucio can sometimes feel like you’re not helping the team all that much, but constant passive healing with well-timed ults make Lucio an asset for any team. His high mobility is great for attracting attention away from the heroes you’re healing, and his soundwave – or boop – makes him lethal on maps with bottomless pits and cliffs to knock enemies off of.

A tier

Reinhardt

Arguably the truest tank in Overwatch 2, Reinhardt is great at soaking up enemy fire and bringing the rest of your team into the fights. He’s extra effective against Orisa as his shield effectively nullifies her main gun, and her poor mobility means she can’t easily escape if you corner her with your hammer. Reinhardt also dips his toes into the S tier for certain maps, where you either need to hold a point or push through a tight space.

D.Va

With one of the most effective ultimates in the game and a rounded kit, D.Va is as strong as ever. Her mobility makes her especially effective at hunting down damage and support heroes, and you can do a lot of work if you can successfully breach the enemy backline. In addition to this, D.Va’s Defense Matrix directly counters a number of powerful abilities, including Moira’s Biotic Orb, Reinhardt’s Fire Strike, and Ana’s Sleep Dart.

Sombra

Sombra received a rework in Overwatch 2, placing less of an emphasis on her disabling abilities while increasing her damage output. Her hacking ability now attaches a massive damage amplifier to the target and you can apply that while invisible, which makes Sombra a key part of any effective backline assault. Pair up with a Winston or Doomfist to destroy supports and snipers, or target the enemy tank to make a direct assault much easier – she’s very flexible.

Sigma

Sigma was no slouch in Overwatch 1, but a recent slew of buffs have turned him into a strong tank pick. His new HP total of 550 makes him a lot more durable, and he now poses a real threat to the majority of heroes as you can combo his spheres and rock attack to dish out over 200 damage.

Zarya

The tank role is very strong in Overwatch 2, and Zarya has some of the best close-range DPS potential of her peers. Her bubbles can keep her in the fight for a really long time, but she also enables her teammates to pop off by buffing them with the same bubbles. Her cannon deals a lot of damage on its own, and it deals even more damage when after she’s gained some charge, which she does by absorbing damage with her shields. Finally, Zarya’s ultimate is almost guaranteed to take at least one hero out of the fight. Like Reinhardt, she excels at taking the fight to the enemy, so if you’re having problems with an enemy Orisa then Zarya is a solid counter.

Ana

Keeping tanks alive is crucial in Overwatch 2, which is why Ana is one of the best supports in the game – she can both heal your team’s tank, and disrupt the enemy’s with sleep darts. Her ability to seamlessly switch between healing friendlies and damaging opposition heroes also makes her versatile and fairly easy to use, despite the fact that she’s a sniper. To top it off, Ana’s Nano Boost ultimate can completely change a game when used at the perfect time, providing a huge damage boost to friendly heroes.

B tier

Pharah

Pharah has not been changed much at all, but her aerial mobility and damage output can still prove lethal in the right hands. She will require a dedicated healer when coming up against hitscan damage heroes like Soldier: 76, and that’s a problem because Soldier: 76 is so strong right now that you’ll almost always be facing him. On the rare occasion when the enemy team isn’t running any hitscan heroes, punish them with the deadly Pharah and Mercy combo to deal devastating amounts of damage from the sky.

Reaper

Reaper’s damage output has been nerfed in Overwatch 2, but his damage potential against tanks is so good that there’s usually a good case for playing him. He can also flank, so you only need to slip behind the enemy’s frontline, get close to a tank, and spam his shotguns to turn the tide of battle in your team’s favor.

Ashe

Overwatch 2’s 5v5 setup and more mobile heroes means there’s a lot more open space on the battlefield than in the first game, and that’s had a pretty noticeable effect on the potency of Ashe’s dynamite, which does tons of damage in congested areas. She’s still a good damage pick, but you really need to land your shots to get the best out of her now it’s harder to farm for her ultimate ability with dynamite.

Baptiste

If you want to play support on the frontline then Baptiste is an excellent hero. His primary fire makes him genuinely dangerous in the right hands, he can self-heal, and he can provide temporary immortality – roll all that together and you have a hero that regularly comes in clutch.

Brigitte

A melee support with some tank potential, Brigitte offers plenty of passive buffs and protection for her teammates. Don’t let that fool you, she’s still capable of racking up kills when you combo her mace attacks and shield bash.

Echo

This tank-buster is much weaker in Overwatch 2 as her duplicate ability now has a health point cap, preventing you from cloning a tank and steamrolling the enemy team. Despite this, she’s still a highly mobile, highly damaging DPS hero with a diverse arsenal.

Hanzo

As always, if you can hit your shots with Hanzo then he’s one of the best damage heroes in the game. That’s a pretty big if though, especially with Overwatch 2’s increased mobility and one less enemy hero to aim at. When paired with the right set of heroes, Hanzo’s ultimate is capable of wiping out entire teams on the spot, but his inability to deal with heroes with high mobility makes him a hard sell.

Sojourn

It’s easy to think of Sojourn as Soldier: 76 but with a much higher skill ceiling. Her main weapon may not be hitscan, but it’s very strong at close to medium range. Attacking enemies with Sojourn’s primary weapon charges up her railgun, giving you access to a hitscan beam which is capable of dealing 200 damage if you land a headshot. We can see Sojourn making her way up the tier list once players start to master her abilities.

Genji

This hero is a nightmare matchup for a lot of characters in Overwatch 2 and can deal ludicrous amounts of damage up close. If you manage to slip behind the backline you can start chaining swift strikes together and get rid of vulnerable heroes like Mercy and Widowmaker with ease. However, to get the most out of Genji you need to be very familiar with the maps so you can sneak around more effectively, but also with character abilities so you know when to use Genji’s Deflect.

Mei

She might have less crowd control potential than before now her weapon no longer freezes enemies in place, but Mei is still very good at laying down fire and closing out the objective. With only one tank per team in Overwatch 2, Mei’s ability to stay alive and soak up damage can make her really powerful, especially if you need to hold an area while your tank is healing up.

Doomfist

Doomfist is superb at hunting down backliners, snipers, and aerial heroes, but all of his offensive capabilities are only really effective in close-quarters combat. As a dive tank, he doesn’t provide much of a shield for your team, but he makes up for this with his incredible mobility. Doomfist requires a specific team composition to get the most out of his unique abilities, so we would avoid picking him unless you’re grouped up with your mates.

Winston

Winston’s new charged attack using his railgun means he can now deal substantially more burst damage when diving onto the scene. This charged attack also gives you more options when it comes to picking your approach. For example, if you land a charged shot on a support backliner you can leap in and finish them off pretty quickly, but you can also play Winston from a much safer distance, giving him a bit more survivability – that’s essential for Overwatch 2’s solo tanks.

Widowmaker

Widowmaker’s ability to take down a support with one charged headshot is always going to make her a strong pick in the right hands, especially as that leaves the enemy team’s solo tank vulnerable. Widowmaker’s viability is map dependent, she excels on large maps with open spaces but is mostly useless when fighting at close range. If you insist on picking Widowmaker, you need to learn how to play as an additional DPS hero as a backup..

Cassidy

Like Hanzo, Cassidy is great when you’re landing every shot and awful if you’re having an off day. His revolver is one of the few hitscan weapons in the game that can deal with high mobility heroes like Lucio, Mercy, and Pharah. Cassidy’s stun grenade has been replaced with a magnetic grenade, removing his ability to deal with tanks on his own. The magnetic grenade is highly effective against other DPS heroes, capable of dealing up to 100 damage in under two seconds.

C Tier

Zenyatta

Zenyatta is arguably the hardest support hero to play due to his high skill ceiling, forcing players to spend numerous hours to get to grips with his strange abilities. He’s not the best healer in the game, nor is he the best damage dealer, but his ultimate can single handedly thwart any coordinated attack by providing the team with constant healing for six seconds. In addition to this, his Orb of Discord is still very strong and you should never underestimate his charged orb attack, but this wandering guru is very easy to kill with a small health pool and sluggish movement speed.

Tracer

Tracer may be the face of Overwatch, but she’s one of the most difficult heroes to play in the entire game. With just 150 health at her disposal, Tracer can be wiped out in an instant if you aren’t careful. She used to be good for zipping in and destroying squishy heroes with one strong burst of damage, but a nerf to her main guns means she’s now more suited to harassing the backline.

Wrecking Ball

Just like in the first game, Wrecking Ball’s main strength in Overwatch 2 is his durability. Unfortunately, the switch to 5v5 battles means that there’s one less enemy and players are generally spread out a little more – this is bad news for heroes like Hammond, who thrive off disrupting play. Additionally, new hero abilities like Sombra’s permanent hack, which gives you a 40% damage debuff, and Orisa’s Javelin Throw can really dent Wrecking Ball’s prized survivability.

Mercy

With so many dive heroes and one less shield to keep her safe, Mercy feels incredibly squishy in Overwatch 2. If you’re constantly healing a good DPS player then she’s still effective, especially if they’re aerial, but otherwise Mercy just doesn’t provide enough healing to make up for the gulf she leaves in your team’s offensive capabilities.

Bastion

Despite a rework Bastion is still a little too much of a sitting duck in Overwatch 2, although his DPS potential against tanks can make a big difference provided you play each scenario perfectly. With a team comp built around him, Bastion can be very powerful, but it’s rarely worth the tradeoff.

Torbjorn

The Swedish engineer is another victim of Overwatch 2’s fast-paced meta, and while he’s able to chip away at advancing enemies with his turret, most heroes can get around it with ease.

D Tier

Junkrat

On maps with lots of tight corridors Junkrat can be a devastating pick, but elsewhere he’s tame and there are far fewer CQC fights in Overwatch 2 than in the first game. His trap has also been heavily nerfed – it no longer pins players who step into it, so they’re much less vulnerable.

Symmetra

If any hero needs a rework right now then it’s Symmetra. Her kit was relatively effective in the first game as it charged off shields, but with one less tank on the battlefield she’s not as potent, which leaves her open to dives from the roster’s more agile heroes.

Roadhog

His limited range makes him a very poor match for Overwatch 2’s highly mobile heroes, and while his hook can be effective for snagging supports and taking them out, it relies on some very good aim.

That’s all there is to know about the current Overwatch 2 tier list. If you want to learn more about the Overwatch 2 release date, check out our guide to keep up to date on the latest developments. The Overwatch 2 beta is active until May 17, read our guide to get into the beta today.