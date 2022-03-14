Overwatch 2 system requirements – prepare for the beta

Before you hop into the beta for Blizzard’s long-awaited sequel to its hero shooter, you first need to know what the Overwatch 2 system requirements are asking for. The good news is that you definitely won’t need to upgrade your gaming CPU, but the bad news is that you might not get away with Intel’s integrated GPU like you can in the first game.

Alongside revealing the specs, Naeri notes that the sequel is more demanding than its predecessor. It’s 67% bigger, demanding 50GB of storage rather than 30GB; increases the amount of gaming RAM you’ll need to run it; makes the previous recommended graphics card requirements the minimum; and recommends an Intel i7 processor over the more gaming-focused i5.

That said, it still has a modest barrier to entry. It carries the same minimum processor requirements as the original; doesn’t exceed 8GB of RAM in a world that now gravitates towards 16GB; and you won’t need a graphics card that’s capable of ray tracing in order to get in on the action. It also doesn’t recommend an SSD, although you’ll undoubtedly fare better with one.

Here are the Overwatch 2 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7, Windows 8,

Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD Phenom X3 8650

Intel Core i3 AMD Ryzen 5

Intel Core i7 RAM 6GB 8GB GPU AMD Radeon HD 7000 series

Nvidia GeForce GTX 600 series AMD Radeon R9 380

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Storage 50GB 50GB

The Overwatch 2 beta starts in April after a round of testing with employees and pros. It’ll focus on the trimmed 5v5 competitive element, so don’t expect to see the decoupled PvE side until the Overwatch 2 release date swings around, which will hopefully be this year.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

Only PC gamers will get access to the beta, and Blizzard’s being selective with its choice of participants, so don’t despair too much if you don’t get in on the first try. It’ll eventually follow up with an open beta, which should be available to all platforms.

Take the Overwatch 2 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Overwatch 2?