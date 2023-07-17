Where are all the Oxenfree 2 letter locations? Maggie Adler’s letters make a return in Oxenfree’s sequel, serving as the only collectible you need to watch out for on your travels. While Jacob promised the dearly departed comms officer that he wouldn’t read her letters, Riley made no such vow, leaving you free to track them down and gobble up every last morsel of flavor text. Of course, reaching the letter locations is the hard part.

There are 13 of Adler’s letters in total, and the Oxenfree 2 letter locations themselves are scattered throughout the adventure game. You can spot them by the tell-tale flash of white light as you draw near their location – and then by the ‘???’ prompt that appears once you’re close enough to collect them. All of Adler’s letters are recorded in the ‘Collectibles’ menu, which you can access at any point from Oxenfree 2‘s pause menu. Now that you know what to look for in Night School Studio’s indie game, here are all the Oxenfree 2 letter locations.

Oxenfree 2 letter locations

Here are the Oxenfree 2 letter locations, arranged as they appear in the ‘Collectibles’ menu. The order in which you collect Adler’s letters varies depending on the order you choose to place the transmitters during your playthrough, but you should be able to locate the majority of them with minimal backtracking. Be sure to collect them all before you board the speedboat that’ll ferry you to the ending.

J.B.

#1 Location: Tootega Falls

Hop over the rocks at the bottom of the waterfall, directly below the bridge where The Sunken possesses Charlie. The letter can be found on the largest rock – the same one that Rex stands on during Riley’s vision of them both fishing together.

#2 Location: Camber Cape

Pass through the gate and up the winding path that leads to the very first transmitter point. Adler’s letter is located at the entrance of the badger burrow.

#3 Location: Point Tilia

From the gate on the bottom right, head to the left and past the waterfall, then climb up to the rest stop. Follow the path down past the small abandoned camp, then climb down the cliffside to find the letter on a small ledge.

Ingrid White

#1 Location: Garland Ghost Town

Pass through Garland Cemetary and head up the short flight of stairs to the left of the church and retrieve Adler’s letter.

#2 Location: Parking Lot

Head to the Funnie’s Family Market convenience store, either by heading west from Uptown Harbor or south from Jacob’s broken-down car. Adler’s letter is located just in front of the dumpster, to the right of the payphone.

#3 Location: Point Tilia

Climb up the rope left by Charlie that leads to the ranger’s station, then immediately head to the right of the bulletin board. Cross the fallen log and proceed towards the boulders in the far right corner to find the letter.

Mel Chapman

#1 Location: Pemmican Trailhead

Approach Pemmican Trailhead from the Copper Creek Trail. Before making your way up the main path uphill, double back and cross the fallen log to reach Adler’s letter.

#2 Location: Uptown Harbor

Head to the lookout area just above the general store in Uptown Harbor. Adler’s letter can be found at the base of the flagpole.

#3 Location: Copper Creek Trail

Approach Copper Creek Trail from the southwest via Pemmican Trailhead and traverse the rocky outcropping to find Adler’s letter at the cliff edge.

Kenneth

#1 Location: Waterhead Bluffs

Use the ladder either at the top or bottom of the bluff to reach the rocky ledges, and shimmy your way along to the cliff on the right-hand side. Progress down the path to find the letter on the ledge at the bottom.

#2 Location: Caves

You can find this Adler letter near Charity Point, near the transmitter spot. Instead of crossing the bridge and heading to the summit, hop over the gap to the small outcropping on the right.

#3 Location: Horseshoe Beach

Climb down the horseshoe-shaped rock structure onto the beach, using the path on the right-hand side. The letter can be found on the shoreline to the left, near where the chimney appears during the ‘hot or cold’ minigame.

Final letter

#1 Location: Berenson Creek

Take the stairs down from Jacob’s house to find Adler’s letter beside the dilapidated shed, This letter only appears once you’ve collected the 12 other letters in Camena, so be sure to return once you’ve retrieved the rest.

Once you’ve tracked down all the Oxenfree 2 letter locations, you can scoop up the ‘One Last Mystery’ achievement. It’s worth keeping in mind that Adler’s letters don’t carry over into a new playthrough – you’ll have to track down and collect them again. After reading Adler’s letters, be sure to check out our Oxenfree 2 review to see how we got on untangling the mysteries of Camena. We’ve also got the lowdown on Oxenfree 2 Steam Deck compatibility if you’re planning to take Riley and Jacob on your next hike.