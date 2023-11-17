Top-notch colony sim Oxygen Not Included celebrates its 50th major update as its Packed Snacks upgrade launches on Steam. The space strategy game from Klei Entertainment, makers of numerous beloved indie games including Don’t Starve, Mark of the Ninja, Invisible Inc, and Griftlands, holds a staggering yet deserved 96% ‘overwhelmingly positive’ Steam rating, as it sits on the cusp of breaching 100,000 user reviews. Now, its latest update and a big Steam sale discount make it the perfect time to jump in.

First released via Steam Early Access in February 2017 and then officially launched in July 2019, Oxygen Not Included is a colony sim that begins with just three ‘duplicants’ isolated on an asteroid, with just small pockets offering breathable atmosphere. From there, you’ll build out your space station, ensuring all the resources needed to keep your growing crew alive and happy as you explore the world around you. The result is one of the most delightful and satisfying strategy games in recent years, and it’s now even better than before.

In the Oxygen Not Included Packed Snacks update, two new buildings offer a handy way to preserve food during times of abundance to prepare for those less fortunate periods. The Dehydrator building drains all the moisture out of prepared foods, leaving them in an inedible but non-perishable state that doesn’t require refrigeration to store safely. Then, when you need them, simply use the Rehydrator building to restore it to normal, with “most of its flavor” intact.

As you explore the new update, you’ll also encounter an abandoned lab that offers you the ability to make use of Zombie Spores to grow components that can be combined into mechanical bots that act as additional labor. They should prove a welcome addition, able to take on work conditions that would be hazardous to your regular citizens.

Critters have also been given an overhaul, with an expansion to the moods system. Particularly glum critters can now become ‘miserable,’ which will prevent them from any egg-laying. There’s also a new ‘satisfied’ level that sits nicely between happy and glum, but without the fertility boosts offered by the top mood level. To help you boost their happiness, along comes the new Critter Condo and Water Fort buildings.

There’s also a new germ-themed story trait, nearly 50 additional blueprints for your supply closet, a special tool to add story traits to pre-existing save games, additional search functionality, and a Rocket Port extension for those of you with the Spaced Out DLC. The Oxygen Not Included Packed Snacks update is out now, and there’s even a Steam sale to celebrate its arrival.

Oxygen Not Included is 66% off on Steam until Tuesday November 21. Expect to pay just $8.49 / £6.45 to get started. You can also buy the complete bundle including the base game and its Spaced Out DLC for $14.16 / £11.01, a 62% saving. Head to Steam to grab your copy and find out why Oxygen Not Included sits among the likes of Rimworld and Dwarf Fortress as one of Steam’s top colony sims.

