Is Palworld on Game Pass? Palworld joins an ever-growing list of monster-taming games that seek to capture the magic of Game Freak’s genre-defining creature collector – but with a twist. Sure, you can send your freshly tamed Pals into battle, but you can also subject them to a life of labor on assembly lines, and even eat them if you’re feeling peckish.

Palworld’s fresh, if morally questionable approach to creature collection may pique your interest in the RPG game, but how do you know if this virtual exploitation is a step too far? Palworld on Game Pass is your answer, allowing you to test your monster-taming limits without spending more than the platform’s monthly subscription fee. Here’s the latest on whether Palworld is coming to Game Pass ahead of the Palworld release date, and if so, when you expect the Pokémon PC game to arrive on the platform.

Is Palworld coming to Game Pass?

Developer Pocketpair has yet to announce that Palworld is a Game Pass release, but it’s highly likely to appear on the platform – at least for a limited time. This is thanks to its Xbox console exclusivity, as well as Game Pass agreements that Pocketpair has struck with Microsoft in the past.

Palworld joins the likes of Hellblade 2 and Dungeons of Hinterberg as Xbox console exclusives that are also available on PC. While both are already set for a day one release on Game Pass despite no fixed release date, it’s worth bearing in mind that Palworld’s release date is actually the beginning of early access. Consequently, it may still arrive ‘day one’ on Game Pass after its early access period concludes.

Pocketpair’s previous game, Craftopia, appeared on Game Pass a year after launch, and remained on the platform for a year. The developer may have struck a similar deal with Microsoft for Palworld, so even if it’s not available day one, it doesn’t mean it will never arrive on the platform.

Now that you know when we might expect Palworld on Game Pass, swing by some of the best indie games for more bizarre and off-beat takes on the great hits in gaming. On that note, you can’t go wrong with our top recommendations for the best PC games of all time, along with the Palworld system requirements to prepare for your next creature-collecting adventure.