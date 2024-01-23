Where can you find High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld? By now you’ve seen that certain Pals can wield guns, and so can your player character. But how do you go from stone spears to assault rifles? The answer lies with High Quality Pal Oil, a resource necessary for taking the leap from crossbows to muskets, and later it’s used to craft Polymer for more advanced weapons. You won’t find it until the mid game, however, and even then, it can be tricky to find the Pals that drop it.

Also curious about which Pals drop other resources in Palworld? Our comprehensive list details all Palworld items and how to get them. This includes High Quality Pal Oil but also rarer items like technical manuals.

Where to find Palworld High Quality Pal Oil

Currently, there are only two ways to obtain High Quality Pal Oil. The first, and most straightforward way, is to defeat Pals that drop it. The following Pals do so:

Damud

Digtoise

Elphidran

Flambelle

Grintale

Mammorest

Quivern

Relaxaurus

Woolipop

Unlike other resources, there’s no rhyme or reason to which Pals drop the oil. Merchants in the mid-game also sell High Quality Pal Oil, but you’ll likely stumble upon Pals that drop it long before you reach them.

Where to farm High Quality Pal Oil

The best Pals to farm for High Quality Pal Oil are Flambelle and Woolipop.

Plenty of Flambelle can be found along a ravine of lava far to the northeast of the map, just past the Mossanda Forest fast travel point (location 231, -119); reaching it requires navigating past enemies up to level 30. However, the Flambelle are around level 10 and easy to dispatch, especially if you bring a Water type Pal with you.

On the other hand, you can find Woolipop east of the Rayne Syndicate Tower, past a fast travel point called the Ravine Entrance and north of a fast travel point called Sealed Realm of Swordmaster. They’re about level 15 and a bit rarer to find wandering about; however, it’s much quicker – and safer – to access this area.

You won't need to worry about finding High Quality Pal Oil until you hit level 21, which you can then make a musket to drastically increase your damage output.