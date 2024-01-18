Best Palworld weapons and where to find them

What are the best Palworld weapons? You’ve seen the trailers by now, so chances are you’ve seen the Grizzbolt firing a minigun or your character shooting critters with a pistol. The reality is that all of this is late-game stuff, and you’ll begin with rather primitive gear.

So, to get the best Palworld weapons, you will need to get tons of Palworld technology points and unlock the new equipment. This involves raising the main character’s level, and since you and your Pals will need to train hard, here are some tips on how to level up in Palworld fast and get the best weapons available.

Best Palworld weapons

The best Palworld weapons for the early game are:

Melee – Sword

Rifle – Assault Rifle

Pistol – Handgun

Shotgun – Pump-Action Shotgun

Explosive – Rocket Launcher

Bow – Three Shot Bow

Early on, your choice of weapons is rather primitive, but we recommend that you at least bring a Stone Axe, Stone Pickaxe, and an Old Bow when first venturing out. Melee options are generally not great for combat, though the Sword does the most damage overall. Axes and Pickaxes are more essential for gathering Palworld resources, but the Old Bow is your first proper ranged weapon option.

While the elemental bows and crossbows are handy against certain Pals, you must constantly swap them out and use the relevant arrows, which are expensive to craft. This is a bit of a hassle, so we recommend focusing on the Triple Shot Bow instead. This is one of the best Palworld weapons in the early game, as it fires off three arrows at once for the price of one. If you stand relatively close to your target, all arrows will hit for their base damage. This can keep you going until you can begin crafting guns at Technology Level 21.

From this point on, every gun you create will be better than the last, so once you reach the relevant tech level, try to craft the new firearm that’s available and stock up on the ammunition it takes before taking it out with you on an expedition. You can also opt to have one gun of each type but always have the most advanced version of the weapon type possible.

All Palworld weapons

Here are all the Palworld weapons we’ve found so far in the early access build:

Weapon Type Tech Level Recipe Assault Rifle Gun 45 40 Refined Ingot

10 Polymer

30 Carbon Fiber Bat Melee 7 30 Wood

30 Stone Crossbow Bow 13 50 Wood

40 Stone

10 Ingot

5 Nail Double-Barrel Shotgun Gun 39 30 Refined Ingot

7 Polymer Fire Bow Bow 5 40 Wood

8 Stone

20 Fiber

2 Flame Organ Fire Arrow Crossbow Bow 15 50 Wood

50 Stone

15 Ingot

5 Nail

5 Flame Organ Frag Grenade Explosive 31 10 Fiber

10 Stone

1 Gunpowder Handgun Gun 29 50 Ingot

15 High Quality Pal Oil Hand-held Torch Melee 1 2 Wood

2 Stone Ice Grenade Explosive 37 10 Fiber

10 Stone

1 Ice Organ Incendiary Grenade Explosive 41 10 Fiber

10 Stone

1 Flame Organ Lily’s Spear Melee 40 (Ancient Tech) 20 Paldium Fragment

30 Refined Ingot

20 High Quality Cloth

50 Wood

20 Ancient Civilization Part Makeshift Handgun Gun 25 35 Ingot

10 High Quality Pal Oil

30 Fiber Metal Pickaxe Melee 11 15 Stone

20 Wood

5 Ingot Metal Axe Melee 11 15 Stone

20 Wood

5 Ingot Metal Spear Melee 13 27 Wood

12 Stone

10 Ingot Meat Cleaver Melee 12 5 Ingot

20 Wood

5 Stone Musket Gun 21 25 Ingot

5 High Quality Pal Oil

30 Wood Old Bow Bow 3 30 Wood

5 Stone

15 Fiber Poison Bow Bow 8 40 Wood

8 Stone

20 Fiber

2 Venom Gland Poison Arrow Crossbow Bow 17 50 Wood

50 Stone

15 Ingot

5 Nail

5 Venom Gland Pump-Action Shotgun Gun 42 30 Refined Ingot

20 Polymer

40 Carbon Fiber Refined Metal Axe Melee 34 30 Stone

40 Wood

10 Refined Ingot Refined Metal Pickaxe Melee 34 30 Stone

40 Wood

10 Refined Ingot Refined Metal Spear Melee 34 36 Wood

18 Stone

10 Refined Ingot Rocket Launcher Explosives 49 75 Pal Metal Ingot

30 Polymer

50 Carbon Fiber Single-Shot Rifle Gun 36 20 Refined Ingot

5 Polymer Stone Axe Melee 1 5 Wood

5 Stone Stone Pickaxe Melee 1 5 Wood

5 Stone Stone Spear Melee 4 18 Wood

6 Stone Stun Baton Melee 22 20 Ingot

20 Electric Organ Sword Melee 44 30 Refined Ingot

20 Wood

20 Stone Three Shot Bow Bow 10 50 Wood

12 Stone

30 Fiber Wooden Club Melee 1 5 Wood

Pals that can be used as weapons

There are also plenty of the 113 Palworld Pals whose partner ability allows them to wield guns or gives them a team-up ability where you use them as a gun. Here is a quick reference for all the currently available Pals that you can use as ranged weapons:

Pal Ability Tanzee Shoots an AK47 rifle by itself. Pengullet Team up with Pengullet to turn it into an explosive launcher. Grizzbolt Climb on top of Grizzbolt and use its minigun. Can also be used as Cover. Mossanda Climb on top of Mossander and use its Dual Rocket Launchers. Jolthog Pick up Jolthog and throw it as an electric grenade. Foxparks Pick up Foxparks and use it as a flamethrower. Tocotoco Pick up Tocotoco and use it as a grenade launcher. Jetragon Climb on top of Jetragon and use it as a missile turret. Relaxaurus Climb on top of Relaxaurus and use it as a missile turret. Lambball Pick up to use as a Fluffy Shield or assign to a Sandbox to use a mounted machine gun. Robinquill Shoots a Short Bow by itself. Lifmunk Pick up Lifmunk and use it as a submachine gun.

Those are all the best Palworld weapons. These weapons cost Palworld resources to make and maintain, so keep yourself stocked by setting Palworld jobs for your base Pals to complete while you’re adventuring. To help you get these weapons quickly, we recommend upgrading your Palworld base level and tips on Palworld breeding to hatch those most desired Pals.