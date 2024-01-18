Best Palworld weapons and where to find them

What are the best Palworld weapons? You’ve seen the trailers by now, so chances are you’ve seen the Grizzbolt firing a minigun or your character shooting critters with a pistol. The reality is that all of this is late-game stuff, and you’ll begin with rather primitive gear.
So, to get the best Palworld weapons, you will need to get tons of Palworld technology points and unlock the new equipment. This involves raising the main character’s level, and since you and your Pals will need to train hard, here are some tips on how to level up in Palworld fast and get the best weapons available.
Best Palworld weapons
The best Palworld weapons for the early game are:
- Melee – Sword
- Rifle – Assault Rifle
- Pistol – Handgun
- Shotgun – Pump-Action Shotgun
- Explosive – Rocket Launcher
- Bow – Three Shot Bow
Early on, your choice of weapons is rather primitive, but we recommend that you at least bring a Stone Axe, Stone Pickaxe, and an Old Bow when first venturing out. Melee options are generally not great for combat, though the Sword does the most damage overall. Axes and Pickaxes are more essential for gathering Palworld resources, but the Old Bow is your first proper ranged weapon option.
While the elemental bows and crossbows are handy against certain Pals, you must constantly swap them out and use the relevant arrows, which are expensive to craft. This is a bit of a hassle, so we recommend focusing on the Triple Shot Bow instead. This is one of the best Palworld weapons in the early game, as it fires off three arrows at once for the price of one. If you stand relatively close to your target, all arrows will hit for their base damage. This can keep you going until you can begin crafting guns at Technology Level 21.
From this point on, every gun you create will be better than the last, so once you reach the relevant tech level, try to craft the new firearm that’s available and stock up on the ammunition it takes before taking it out with you on an expedition. You can also opt to have one gun of each type but always have the most advanced version of the weapon type possible.
All Palworld weapons
Here are all the Palworld weapons we’ve found so far in the early access build:
|Weapon
|Type
|Tech Level
|Recipe
|Assault Rifle
|Gun
|45
|40 Refined Ingot
10 Polymer
30 Carbon Fiber
|Bat
|Melee
|7
|30 Wood
30 Stone
|Crossbow
|Bow
|13
|50 Wood
40 Stone
10 Ingot
5 Nail
|Double-Barrel Shotgun
|Gun
|39
|30 Refined Ingot
7 Polymer
|Fire Bow
|Bow
|5
|40 Wood
8 Stone
20 Fiber
2 Flame Organ
|Fire Arrow Crossbow
|Bow
|15
|50 Wood
50 Stone
15 Ingot
5 Nail
5 Flame Organ
|Frag Grenade
|Explosive
|31
|10 Fiber
10 Stone
1 Gunpowder
|Handgun
|Gun
|29
|50 Ingot
15 High Quality Pal Oil
|Hand-held Torch
|Melee
|1
|2 Wood
2 Stone
|Ice Grenade
|Explosive
|37
|10 Fiber
10 Stone
1 Ice Organ
|Incendiary Grenade
|Explosive
|41
|10 Fiber
10 Stone
1 Flame Organ
|Lily’s Spear
|Melee
|40 (Ancient Tech)
|20 Paldium Fragment
30 Refined Ingot
20 High Quality Cloth
50 Wood
20 Ancient Civilization Part
|Makeshift Handgun
|Gun
|25
|35 Ingot
10 High Quality Pal Oil
30 Fiber
|Metal Pickaxe
|Melee
|11
|15 Stone
20 Wood
5 Ingot
|Metal Axe
|Melee
|11
|15 Stone
20 Wood
5 Ingot
|Metal Spear
|Melee
|13
|27 Wood
12 Stone
10 Ingot
|Meat Cleaver
|Melee
|12
|5 Ingot
20 Wood
5 Stone
|Musket
|Gun
|21
|25 Ingot
5 High Quality Pal Oil
30 Wood
|Old Bow
|Bow
|3
|30 Wood
5 Stone
15 Fiber
|Poison Bow
|Bow
|8
|40 Wood
8 Stone
20 Fiber
2 Venom Gland
|Poison Arrow Crossbow
|Bow
|17
|50 Wood
50 Stone
15 Ingot
5 Nail
5 Venom Gland
|Pump-Action Shotgun
|Gun
|42
|30 Refined Ingot
20 Polymer
40 Carbon Fiber
|Refined Metal Axe
|Melee
|34
|30 Stone
40 Wood
10 Refined Ingot
|Refined Metal Pickaxe
|Melee
|34
|30 Stone
40 Wood
10 Refined Ingot
|Refined Metal Spear
|Melee
|34
|36 Wood
18 Stone
10 Refined Ingot
|Rocket Launcher
|Explosives
|49
|75 Pal Metal Ingot
30 Polymer
50 Carbon Fiber
|Single-Shot Rifle
|Gun
|36
|20 Refined Ingot
5 Polymer
|Stone Axe
|Melee
|1
|5 Wood
5 Stone
|Stone Pickaxe
|Melee
|1
|5 Wood
5 Stone
|Stone Spear
|Melee
|4
|18 Wood
6 Stone
|Stun Baton
|Melee
|22
|20 Ingot
20 Electric Organ
|Sword
|Melee
|44
|30 Refined Ingot
20 Wood
20 Stone
|Three Shot Bow
|Bow
|10
|50 Wood
12 Stone
30 Fiber
|Wooden Club
|Melee
|1
|5 Wood
Pals that can be used as weapons
There are also plenty of the 113 Palworld Pals whose partner ability allows them to wield guns or gives them a team-up ability where you use them as a gun. Here is a quick reference for all the currently available Pals that you can use as ranged weapons:
|Pal
|Ability
|Tanzee
|Shoots an AK47 rifle by itself.
|Pengullet
|Team up with Pengullet to turn it into an explosive launcher.
|Grizzbolt
|Climb on top of Grizzbolt and use its minigun. Can also be used as Cover.
|Mossanda
|Climb on top of Mossander and use its Dual Rocket Launchers.
|Jolthog
|Pick up Jolthog and throw it as an electric grenade.
|Foxparks
|Pick up Foxparks and use it as a flamethrower.
|Tocotoco
|Pick up Tocotoco and use it as a grenade launcher.
|Jetragon
|Climb on top of Jetragon and use it as a missile turret.
|Relaxaurus
|Climb on top of Relaxaurus and use it as a missile turret.
|Lambball
|Pick up to use as a Fluffy Shield or assign to a Sandbox to use a mounted machine gun.
|Robinquill
|Shoots a Short Bow by itself.
|Lifmunk
|Pick up Lifmunk and use it as a submachine gun.
Those are all the best Palworld weapons. These weapons cost Palworld resources to make and maintain, so keep yourself stocked by setting Palworld jobs for your base Pals to complete while you’re adventuring. To help you get these weapons quickly, we recommend upgrading your Palworld base level and tips on Palworld breeding to hatch those most desired Pals.