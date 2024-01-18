Palworld resources, items, and where to find them

Items like wood, ore, seeds, and other natural resources are crucial to building a life in Palworld, so here’s where to find what you need.

Palworld resources: A wild Penking zooms towards the camera.
Where can you find Palworld resources? Like most open-world survival games, Palworld requires you to build, cook, and, um, put your adorable Pals to work on the assembly line. To craft guns, farm crops, and breed Pals, you’re going to need to gather the most valuable natural resources.

Palworld Pals aren’t the only thing you need to collect in this monster-collection game, as wood, ore, and food must be gathered from your surroundings, and turned into farms, factories, and forges. Palworld items vary from natural items like coal and wood; Pal drops, such as souls and venom glands; and ingredients, including berries and other fruits. If you’re struggling to find what you need in the RPG game, we’re here to help.

A merchant, listing many Palworld resources for sale.

All Palworld resources and where to find them

A lot of Palworld resources can innocently be found in the world around you, such as seeds and flowers. However, other items can only be obtained from Pals themselves. Some, like wool and milk, might cause little to no harm to your Pal if farmed from their corral, but others, well, may just require you to kill them.

A player stands in from of a large rock, among the many Palworld resources.

Palworld natural materials

Some of these Palworld items can be found in the world around you, but most drop from Pals and are used to build and make essential items for your and your Pals’ survival.

Item Pal drop source Natural source
Arrow Robinquill
Beautiful flower Lyleen, Petallia, Ribbunny, Wumpo
Bone Anubis, Bushi, Cawgnito, Gorirat, Loupmoon, Maraith, Rushoar, Vanwyrm, Verdash, Vixy
Carbon Fiber Jetragon, Shadowbeak
Cloth Azurobe, Felbat
Coal Blazamut, Menasting
Copper key Leezpunk
Diamond Jetragon
Electric organ Electric pals
Elizabee’s Staff Elizabee
Fiber Hangyu, Hoocrates Trees
Flame organ Fire pals
Gold coin Direhowl, Mau, Vanwyrm
Gunpowder Tocotoco
Gumoss leaf Gumoss
High-quality cloth Sibelyx
High-quality pal oil Damud, Digtoise, Elphidran, Flambelle, Grintale, Mammorest, Quivern, Relaxaurus, Woolipop
Horn Arsox, Caprity, Eikthyrdeer, Fenglope, Incineram, Reindrix, Univolt
Ice organ Ice pals
Technical Manual Anubis, Hoocrates, Katress, Lyleen, Shadowbeak, Wixen
Katress hair Katress
Leather Chillet, Direhowl, Eikthyrdeer, Incineram, Fenglope, Foxcicle, Foxparks, Fuack, Fuddler, Galeclaw, Gorirat, Grizzbolt, Katress, Kitsun, Mammorest, Melpaca, Mossanda, Nightwing, Nox, Pyrin, Reindrix, Ribbunny, Rooby, Rushoar, Tombat, Univolt, Verdash, Vixy
Low-grade Medical supplies Flopie, Lyleen, Vaelet
Metal ingot Astegon, Bushi, Shadowbeak
Ore Digtoise, Flambelle Golden rocks
Paldium fragment Lunaris Blue rocks
Pal soul Anubis, Cawgnito, Daedream, Felbat, Helzephyr, Malraith, Nox, Tombat
Penking plume Penking
Polymer Jetragon
Pure Quartz Astegon, Jetragon
Ruby Direhowl, Relaxaurus, Vanwyrm
Sapphire Mau Cryst
Silver key Leezpunk
Stone Rocks
Strange juice Lovander
Suspicious juice Lovander
Tocotoco feather Tocotoco
Wood Trees
Wool Cremis, Kingpaca, Lamball, Melpaca, Swee, Sweepa
Venom gland Cawgnito, Daedream, Depresso, Helzephyr, Menasting

A player harvests Palworld ingredients, red berries, from their farm.

Palworld ingredients and seeds

Naturally, you and your Pals need to eat – especially those working hard at their Palworld jobs. Keep their strength up by feeding them their favorite food, made from the ingredients below.

Ingredient Source
Broncherry meat Broncherry
Cake Lovander
Caprity meat Caprity
Chikipi poultry Chikipi
Cotton Candy Woolipop
Egg Chikipi
Eikthyrdeer venison Eikthyrdeer
Galeclaw poultry Galeclaw
Honey Beegarde, Cinnamoth, Elizabee, Warsect
Lamball mutton Lamball
Mammorest meat Mammorest
Milk Mozzarina
Mozzarina meat Mozzarina
Mushroom Lovander, Mossanda, Tanzee
Raw Damud Damud
Raw Kelpsea Kelpsea
Red berries Caprity, Cattiva
Reindrix venison Reindrix
Rushoar pork Rushoar
Berry seeds Gumoss
Lettuce seeds Bristla, Cinnamoth
Tomato seeds Broncherry, Mossanda, Vaelet
Wheat seeds Bristla, Cinnamoth, Dinossom, Flopie, Robinquill

With that, you should have no problem finding all the Palworld resources you need – you just might have to get your hands dirty to do so. If some of these names mean nothing to you just yet, we’ve got a guide to every single one of the Palworld Pals, and one on how long Palworld is, so you can get a rough idea of how long it’ll take to find them all.

