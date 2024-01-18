Palworld resources, items, and where to find them

Where can you find Palworld resources? Like most open-world survival games, Palworld requires you to build, cook, and, um, put your adorable Pals to work on the assembly line. To craft guns, farm crops, and breed Pals, you’re going to need to gather the most valuable natural resources.
Palworld Pals aren’t the only thing you need to collect in this monster-collection game, as wood, ore, and food must be gathered from your surroundings, and turned into farms, factories, and forges. Palworld items vary from natural items like coal and wood; Pal drops, such as souls and venom glands; and ingredients, including berries and other fruits. If you’re struggling to find what you need in the RPG game, we’re here to help.
All Palworld resources and where to find them
A lot of Palworld resources can innocently be found in the world around you, such as seeds and flowers. However, other items can only be obtained from Pals themselves. Some, like wool and milk, might cause little to no harm to your Pal if farmed from their corral, but others, well, may just require you to kill them.
Palworld natural materials
Some of these Palworld items can be found in the world around you, but most drop from Pals and are used to build and make essential items for your and your Pals’ survival.
|Item
|Pal drop source
|Natural source
|Arrow
|Robinquill
|Beautiful flower
|Lyleen, Petallia, Ribbunny, Wumpo
|Bone
|Anubis, Bushi, Cawgnito, Gorirat, Loupmoon, Maraith, Rushoar, Vanwyrm, Verdash, Vixy
|Carbon Fiber
|Jetragon, Shadowbeak
|Cloth
|Azurobe, Felbat
|Coal
|Blazamut, Menasting
|Copper key
|Leezpunk
|Diamond
|Jetragon
|Electric organ
|Electric pals
|Elizabee’s Staff
|Elizabee
|Fiber
|Hangyu, Hoocrates
|Trees
|Flame organ
|Fire pals
|Gold coin
|Direhowl, Mau, Vanwyrm
|Gunpowder
|Tocotoco
|Gumoss leaf
|Gumoss
|High-quality cloth
|Sibelyx
|High-quality pal oil
|Damud, Digtoise, Elphidran, Flambelle, Grintale, Mammorest, Quivern, Relaxaurus, Woolipop
|Horn
|Arsox, Caprity, Eikthyrdeer, Fenglope, Incineram, Reindrix, Univolt
|Ice organ
|Ice pals
|Technical Manual
|Anubis, Hoocrates, Katress, Lyleen, Shadowbeak, Wixen
|Katress hair
|Katress
|Leather
|Chillet, Direhowl, Eikthyrdeer, Incineram, Fenglope, Foxcicle, Foxparks, Fuack, Fuddler, Galeclaw, Gorirat, Grizzbolt, Katress, Kitsun, Mammorest, Melpaca, Mossanda, Nightwing, Nox, Pyrin, Reindrix, Ribbunny, Rooby, Rushoar, Tombat, Univolt, Verdash, Vixy
|Low-grade Medical supplies
|Flopie, Lyleen, Vaelet
|Metal ingot
|Astegon, Bushi, Shadowbeak
|Ore
|Digtoise, Flambelle
|Golden rocks
|Paldium fragment
|Lunaris
|Blue rocks
|Pal soul
|Anubis, Cawgnito, Daedream, Felbat, Helzephyr, Malraith, Nox, Tombat
|Penking plume
|Penking
|Polymer
|Jetragon
|Pure Quartz
|Astegon, Jetragon
|Ruby
|Direhowl, Relaxaurus, Vanwyrm
|Sapphire
|Mau Cryst
|Silver key
|Leezpunk
|Stone
|Rocks
|Strange juice
|Lovander
|Suspicious juice
|Lovander
|Tocotoco feather
|Tocotoco
|Wood
|Trees
|Wool
|Cremis, Kingpaca, Lamball, Melpaca, Swee, Sweepa
|Venom gland
|Cawgnito, Daedream, Depresso, Helzephyr, Menasting
Palworld ingredients and seeds
Naturally, you and your Pals need to eat – especially those working hard at their Palworld jobs. Keep their strength up by feeding them their favorite food, made from the ingredients below.
|Ingredient
|Source
|Broncherry meat
|Broncherry
|Cake
|Lovander
|Caprity meat
|Caprity
|Chikipi poultry
|Chikipi
|Cotton Candy
|Woolipop
|Egg
|Chikipi
|Eikthyrdeer venison
|Eikthyrdeer
|Galeclaw poultry
|Galeclaw
|Honey
|Beegarde, Cinnamoth, Elizabee, Warsect
|Lamball mutton
|Lamball
|Mammorest meat
|Mammorest
|Milk
|Mozzarina
|Mozzarina meat
|Mozzarina
|Mushroom
|Lovander, Mossanda, Tanzee
|Raw Damud
|Damud
|Raw Kelpsea
|Kelpsea
|Red berries
|Caprity, Cattiva
|Reindrix venison
|Reindrix
|Rushoar pork
|Rushoar
|Berry seeds
|Gumoss
|Lettuce seeds
|Bristla, Cinnamoth
|Tomato seeds
|Broncherry, Mossanda, Vaelet
|Wheat seeds
|Bristla, Cinnamoth, Dinossom, Flopie, Robinquill
With that, you should have no problem finding all the Palworld resources you need – you just might have to get your hands dirty to do so. If some of these names mean nothing to you just yet, we’ve got a guide to every single one of the Palworld Pals, and one on how long Palworld is, so you can get a rough idea of how long it’ll take to find them all.