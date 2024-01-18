Palworld resources, items, and where to find them

Where can you find Palworld resources? Like most open-world survival games, Palworld requires you to build, cook, and, um, put your adorable Pals to work on the assembly line. To craft guns, farm crops, and breed Pals, you’re going to need to gather the most valuable natural resources.

Palworld Pals aren’t the only thing you need to collect in this monster-collection game, as wood, ore, and food must be gathered from your surroundings, and turned into farms, factories, and forges. Palworld items vary from natural items like coal and wood; Pal drops, such as souls and venom glands; and ingredients, including berries and other fruits. If you’re struggling to find what you need in the RPG game, we’re here to help.

All Palworld resources and where to find them

A lot of Palworld resources can innocently be found in the world around you, such as seeds and flowers. However, other items can only be obtained from Pals themselves. Some, like wool and milk, might cause little to no harm to your Pal if farmed from their corral, but others, well, may just require you to kill them.

Palworld natural materials

Some of these Palworld items can be found in the world around you, but most drop from Pals and are used to build and make essential items for your and your Pals’ survival.

Item Pal drop source Natural source Arrow Robinquill Beautiful flower Lyleen, Petallia, Ribbunny, Wumpo Bone Anubis, Bushi, Cawgnito, Gorirat, Loupmoon, Maraith, Rushoar, Vanwyrm, Verdash, Vixy Carbon Fiber Jetragon, Shadowbeak Cloth Azurobe, Felbat Coal Blazamut, Menasting Copper key Leezpunk Diamond Jetragon Electric organ Electric pals Elizabee’s Staff Elizabee Fiber Hangyu, Hoocrates Trees Flame organ Fire pals Gold coin Direhowl, Mau, Vanwyrm Gunpowder Tocotoco Gumoss leaf Gumoss High-quality cloth Sibelyx High-quality pal oil Damud, Digtoise, Elphidran, Flambelle, Grintale, Mammorest, Quivern, Relaxaurus, Woolipop Horn Arsox, Caprity, Eikthyrdeer, Fenglope, Incineram, Reindrix, Univolt Ice organ Ice pals Technical Manual Anubis, Hoocrates, Katress, Lyleen, Shadowbeak, Wixen Katress hair Katress Leather Chillet, Direhowl, Eikthyrdeer, Incineram, Fenglope, Foxcicle, Foxparks, Fuack, Fuddler, Galeclaw, Gorirat, Grizzbolt, Katress, Kitsun, Mammorest, Melpaca, Mossanda, Nightwing, Nox, Pyrin, Reindrix, Ribbunny, Rooby, Rushoar, Tombat, Univolt, Verdash, Vixy Low-grade Medical supplies Flopie, Lyleen, Vaelet Metal ingot Astegon, Bushi, Shadowbeak Ore Digtoise, Flambelle Golden rocks Paldium fragment Lunaris Blue rocks Pal soul Anubis, Cawgnito, Daedream, Felbat, Helzephyr, Malraith, Nox, Tombat Penking plume Penking Polymer Jetragon Pure Quartz Astegon, Jetragon Ruby Direhowl, Relaxaurus, Vanwyrm Sapphire Mau Cryst Silver key Leezpunk Stone Rocks Strange juice Lovander Suspicious juice Lovander Tocotoco feather Tocotoco Wood Trees Wool Cremis, Kingpaca, Lamball, Melpaca, Swee, Sweepa Venom gland Cawgnito, Daedream, Depresso, Helzephyr, Menasting

Palworld ingredients and seeds

Naturally, you and your Pals need to eat – especially those working hard at their Palworld jobs. Keep their strength up by feeding them their favorite food, made from the ingredients below.

Ingredient Source Broncherry meat Broncherry Cake Lovander Caprity meat Caprity Chikipi poultry Chikipi Cotton Candy Woolipop Egg Chikipi Eikthyrdeer venison Eikthyrdeer Galeclaw poultry Galeclaw Honey Beegarde, Cinnamoth, Elizabee, Warsect Lamball mutton Lamball Mammorest meat Mammorest Milk Mozzarina Mozzarina meat Mozzarina Mushroom Lovander, Mossanda, Tanzee Raw Damud Damud Raw Kelpsea Kelpsea Red berries Caprity, Cattiva Reindrix venison Reindrix Rushoar pork Rushoar Berry seeds Gumoss Lettuce seeds Bristla, Cinnamoth Tomato seeds Broncherry, Mossanda, Vaelet Wheat seeds Bristla, Cinnamoth, Dinossom, Flopie, Robinquill

With that, you should have no problem finding all the Palworld resources you need – you just might have to get your hands dirty to do so. If some of these names mean nothing to you just yet, we’ve got a guide to every single one of the Palworld Pals, and one on how long Palworld is, so you can get a rough idea of how long it’ll take to find them all.