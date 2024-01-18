How to repair tools and weapons in Palworld

How do you repair tools and weapons in Palworld? A tool breaking can be a nightmare if you’re out harvesting resources or catching pals, especially if you’ve not been keeping track of its condition. Fear not though, there are ways to repair your tools and weapons in the Palpagos Islands.

Despite all of the Palworld Pals available to befriend, none of them can repair your tools for you out in the field. You’ll need to be near your base, which could be halfway across the Palworld map if you’ve been on a bit of a trek. When you get back there though, it’s actually fairly easy to repair your tools and weapons in Palworld, when you know how.

How to repair tools and weapons

To repair tools and weapons in Palworld you’ll need to be at least level 2. You can then unlock the Repair Bench using Technology Points in the menu.

Place the Repair Bench anywhere in your base and you can use a small number of materials to repair any broken item in your inventory. In the screenshot above, you can see that it costs 2 wood and 2 stone to repair a broken stone pickaxe.

You can check whether your items are close to breaking either in the repair screen itself or your inventory. If you want to repair it preemptively, before heading out on a long trip, for example, you can also do this at the Repair Bench before the item actually breaks.

When you get to level 3, you can unlock the Repair Kit using Technology Points. If you come across a broken structure when you’re out on an expedition, a single-use Repair Kit will fix one item of your choice.

Make sure you’ve read our guide on Palworld Technology Points so you can learn what to spend them on and how to earn more if you’re finding yourself lacking the points to unlock the Repair Bench or Repair Kit in the menu. You might also want to check out our guide to the best Palworld starter before you jump in, as there’s a few to choose from but not all of them will be incredibly useful on your adventures.