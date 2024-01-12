Palworld map – all locations, regions, and areas

What are the Palworld map locations? Pocketpair’s peculiar Poké-like takes place on Palpagos Island, a tropical paradise full of critters just waiting to be caught and put to work. If you’re looking to survive the wilds, then you need a strong sense of direction – or a good map of all the locations and areas in the region. Thankfully, we can help you with the latter.

Pocketpair has confirmed the Palworld map size is approximately 16 square kilometers, and we may well see Palpagos Island expand further as more content is added to the open-world game. Our quest to catch all 100 Palworld Pals is set to take us through active volcanoes, mystical ice caves, and expansive woodland areas. Here are all the map locations in Palworld we know of so far, with more to follow once the Palworld release date arrives.

Palworld map regions

Like most games like Pokemon, we expect that certain Pals will only be available to catch in specific Palworld map regions. Familiarizing yourself with the regions and areas of Palpagos Island also increases your chances of discovering rare Palworld variations, to say nothing of the quests you need to complete along the way.

Here are the Palworld map locations revealed so far:

Rayne Syndicate’s Tower

The large stone beacon that features prominently in Palworld’s various trailers and key art appears to be a major point of interest and is likely to be a focal point of the story. We’ve even spotted a few buildings dotted around the environment, and we wouldn’t be surprised to find larger settlements on our travels.

