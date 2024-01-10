All 100 Palworld pals – the complete Paldeck

What are the Palworld pals? These friendly, or often unfriendly, little pals are pocket-sized monsters that can work alongside you to fight, gather food, construct, and more. Sound familiar? Well, there are 100 of them available to meet in the early access version of the game, with this list expanding to 175 later on.

By the time the Palworld release date rolls around we should know much more about these cute little critters, but for now we’ll list the Palworld pals, or Paldeck, in full along with all of the information we know about the open-world game‘s inhabitants so far. Bear in mind that the Paldeck number noted does not reflect the Pal’s in-game number, and this will be added once the game is released, or we see it in Pocketpair’s marketing materials.

All 100 Palworld pals

The 100 Palworld pals available in early access are:

Foxparks

Paldeck number – 001

– 001 Element – Flame

Flame Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Dakko Fire

– Dakko Fire Active Skills – Unknown

This fiery little creature is called Foxparks, and perhaps unsurprisingly resembles a tiny red, fluffy fox. It is of the Flame element and has fire on its legs and tail. It can use this fire to heat campfires and cooking pans. It can use the FlameThrower attack to scorch hordes of enemies at once to great effect. Using its Dakko Fire partner skill it can also equip itself to the player to be used as a flamethrower.

Univolt

Paldeck number – 002

– 002 Element – Electric

Electric Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Swift Deity

– Swift Deity Active skills – Unknown

Univolt, most excitingly, has the Swift Deity partner skill meaning it can be ridden. It presents as a pale teal horse-like creature with yellow, spiked mane and tail, and a large black lightning-bolt horn. Univolt can power generators, and its name is a portmanteau of unicorn and volt. It was named by the Palworld community during an event on the Pocketpair Discord server.

Relaxaurus

Paldeck number – 003

– 003 Element – Dragon

– Dragon Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Missile Turret

– Missile Turret Active skills – Unknown

Relaxaurus is the least threatening dragon ever seen. It’s round, squishy, blue body is as pacifistic as they get, and its slightly dazed expression leaves nothing to fear. Relaxaurus must have some Flame typing, as it can heat campfires and cooking pots, too. However, it can also cast water from its mouth, making it suitable for many battle types.

Jolthog

Paldeck number – 004

– 004 Element – Electric

– Electric Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Biribiri Bombs

– Biribiri Bombs Active skills – Unknown

A tiny hedgehog-like creature with an electrifying punch, Jolthog is able to use its electricity to power generators. It also has Biribiri Bombs which, when activated, will equip Jolthog to the player to be used as a grenade thrown at enemies, causing a lightning explosion upon impact.

Incineram

Paldeck number – 005

– 005 Element – Flame / Dark

– Flame / Dark Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

The most intimidating of the Palworld pals shown so far, Incineram is a black and red creature with huge pointed ram horns and dual-elemental typing. He can be useful for repairing or constructing items. Don’t be fooled by his scary aesthetic, as he loves a good chin scratch, too! Incineram is another pal named by the Palworld community in a Name This Pal event.

Mammorest

Paldeck number – 006

– 006 Element – Grass

– Grass Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Ride

– Ride Active skills – Unknown

Mammorest is no ordinary elephant-like creature. Donning a thicket of grass on its back and tusks which seem made of rocks, it is one with the nature around him. Mammorest can mine rocks, and is a rideable pal. It can flail its trunk around before stomping to the ground, causing devastating damage to anything in its path.

Lamball

Paldeck number – 007

– 007 In-game number – 024

– 024 Element – Neutral

– Neutral Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Body Shield

– Body Shield Active skills – Unknown

Lamball is not just a cute ball of fluff. No, this sheep also has a penchant for building and enjoys helping in your construction tasks. Its weapon of choice seems to be a mounted machine gun, so don’t let its cute appearance fool you. Lamball was featured in a short animation from developer Pocketpair which saw it murdered for cooking purposes! This animation did reveal that its insides appear to be a bright teal blue.

Cattiva

Paldeck number – 008

– 008 In-game number – 056

– 056 Element – Neutral

– Neutral Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

This feisty little pink feline is handy to know, as it can also help you to build. It can be seen hurling fireballs at threats in battle. Not much else is known abou Cattiva just yet other than its Neutral elemental typing, but we’ll add more when we meet it properly.

Gorirat

Paldeck number – 009

– 009 Element – Neutral

– Neutral Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

Gorirat is a mysterious pal. It has black and grey fur and large ears, not dissimilar to a monkey or primate. It is known to help with building, construction, and crafting. It enjoys a fruity treat, and uses its energy to jump high in the air before stomping down to damage enemies. If you watch it carefully, you may spot it beating its chest before running away to complete a task or attack a foe.

Anubis

Paldeck number – 010

– 010 Element – Ground

– Ground Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Guardian God of the Desert

– Guardian God of the Desert Active skills – Sand Blast, Forceful Charge

Anubis is a name you might recognize, but you’re guaranteed to have never met this Egyptian Guardian before in your life. Sporting pointed ears and a traditional Egyptian Pharaoh cloth, Anubis can build as well as work on an assembly line. Its partner skill, Guardian God of the Desert, means that while fighting alongside it, the player’s attacks will be Ground elemental. Anubis can also occasionally dodge attacks by quickly side-stepping them during combat.

Dinossom

Paldeck number – 011

– 011 Element – Grass / Dragon

– Grass / Dragon Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Ride

– Ride Active skills – Unknown

Dinossom is a green and pale green grass dragon who sports a very fetching pink floral hat. It can rapidly swing its tail to cause damage when threatened or in combat. Aside from its dual elemental typing and rideability, not much else is known about Dinossom just yet.

Elphidran

Paldeck number – 012

– 012 Element – Dragon

– Dragon Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Ride

– Ride Active skills – Unknown

Elphidran is the first Palworld pal that we know you can use as an aerial mount, meaning the ability to fly across the game’s open-world map is also confirmed. It can also use its fly ability to dodge attacks, and uses a toxic purple spew to damage enemies.

Gobfin

Paldeck number – 013

– 013 Element – Water

– Water Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

The first water pal to feature in the Paldeck, Gobfin is a strange looking creature with large, webbed ears and a dorsal fin sticking from the top of its head. Dark blue and grey in color, it might blend into the water were it not for the bright yellow lightning bolts adorning its head and body. It is able to help with building and crafting as well as watering plants and working in an assembly line. It is another of the Pals to have been named during the Name This Pal Discord event.

Eikthyrdeer

Paldeck number – 014

– 014 Element – Neutral

– Neutral Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

Eikthyrdeer is one of the more mysterious Pals that we’ve seen so far – we know virtually nothing about it aside from its neutral elemental typing. It is a large cream-colored deep with huge purple and electric blue antlers atop its head. We do know that it can be ridden, though.

Grizzbolt

Paldeck number – 015

– 015 Element – Electric

– Electric Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

Grizzbolt is a toweringly tall electric yellow and black Pal, whose weapon of choice is a devastating minigun. It can be ridden by mounting its back, and it is able to help with building and crafting, as well as powering generators.

Lifmunk

Paldeck number – 016

– 016 Element – Grass

– Grass Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Mount on Shoulder

– Mount on Shoulder Active skills – Unknown

Lifmunk is a pale yellow and green small Pal with red eyes, and Grass elemental typing. Its weapon of choice is a submachine gun, and its partner skill enables it to be mounted on your shoulder and used as a turret of sorts. It can build, work on an assembly line, and mine with a pickaxe.

Tocotoco

Paldeck number – 017

– 017 In-game number – 038

– 038 Element – Neutral

– Neutral Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

This curious-looking bird Pal is brightly adorned in green, yellow, and pink, and has the interesting partner skill of an egg grenade launcher. Load its eggs into the grenade launcher and fire them at opponents to explode them instantly.

Loupmoon

Paldeck number – 018

– 018 Element – Dark

– Dark Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Sharp claws that gleam in the darkness

– Sharp claws that gleam in the darkness Active skills – Unknown

Loupmoon is a black, white, and red large rabbit Pal, who enjoys helping out with crafting. Its sharp claws that gleam in the darkness are yet to receive a name, but we’d anticipate that they help with mining resources or lighting the way in caves.

Faleris

Paldeck number – 019

– 019 Element – Flame

– Flame Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Aerial mount

– Aerial mount Active skills – Unknown

Faleris looks majestic as anything, with its huge wings adorned with tribal patterns and its yellow crested mane standing out against its black features. It is an aerial mount, meaning the second Pal that we can fly through the skies. Faleris can be encountered in the game as a boss fight.

Robinquill

Paldeck number – 020

– 020 Element – Grass

– Grass Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Hawk Eye

– Hawk Eye Active skills – Unknown

Robinquill is a tall green Pal with a red cloak that can be mistaken for wings. Its Hawk Eye Partner Skill means that when fighting together, it will increase the damage you deal to enemy weak points. It prefers to use a short bow in combat, and is able to help with building tasks.

Galeclaw

Paldeck number – 021

– 021 Element – Neutral

– Neutral Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Hang Glider

– Hang Glider Active skills – Unknown

Never seen before, Galeclaw can stretch out its huge wingspan to provide a canopy for you to use as a hang glider. Its majestic coloring is reminiscent of the Bald Eagle, with added blue eyebrows! Its Paldeck entry suggests that it may drop you when tired though, leading to “many deaths by falling” – so be careful when jumping on for a ride.

Pengullet

Paldeck number – 022

– 022 Element – Water / Frost

– Water / Frost Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Pengullet Rocket Launcher

– Pengullet Rocket Launcher Active skills – Unknown

Pengullet is your new favorite little builder Pal. This tiny blue penguin can be seen adorned with a yellow safety hat, and additional head torch for a visibility boost. Pengullet can stack itself on top of its friends to pass equipment up during construction tasks, and work in a factory line. Its partner skill is the Pengullet Rocket Launcher, during which it uses itself as the projectile.

Digtoise

Paldeck number – 023

– 023 Element – Ground

– Ground Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Drill Crusher

– Drill Crusher Active skills – Unknown

Digtoise will come in handy when you need to break rocks. This ground elemental Pal has a hard, brown, spiked shell protecting its body and an orange outer skull. Its Drill Crusher partner skill . It can also lethally spin its body to crush the enemy, or mine rocks for you.

Leezpunk

Paldeck number – 024

– 024 In-game number – 055

– 055 Element – Dark

– Dark Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Sixth Sense

– Sixth Sense Active skills – Unknown

Leezpunk is a rather startled-looking Pal, dressed in a black hoodie with its purple and yellow skin showing through. Leezpunk can direct other Pals to work, and its partner skill, Sixth Sense, allows it to detect nearby dungeons.

Melpaca

Paldeck number – 025

– 025 Element – Neutral

– Neutral Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Rideable

– Rideable Active skills – Unknown

This large, fluffy alpaca sports a fashionable set of pink boots, and can be used as a rideable mount. It can stampede forward to damage enemies. Not much else is known about Melpaca right now, but when the game is released we will bring you more of its skills and information.

Sparkit

Paldeck number – 026

– 026 Element – Electric

– Electric Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

Sparkit is a small black and yellow Pal, which uses its electric elemental typing to power generators. It’s another new addition which got its name from the Name This Pal event in the game’s Discord server. Described as “always on edge”, this Pal can pack quite a punch.

Pyrin

Paldeck number – 027

– 027 In-game number – 052

– 052 Element – Flame

– Flame Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Rideable

– Rideable Active skills – Spirit Fire, Fire Blast, Sand Blast

Pyrin can be ridden, which turns all of your attacks into flame attacks. Its Spirit Fire, Fire Blast, and Sand Blast attacks all devastate the enemy, and its ability to collect kindling will prove useful to your camp. It can also use its fire to light campfires and heat cooking pots.

Tanzee

Paldeck number – 028

– 028 In-game number – 020

– 020 Element – Grass

– Grass Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Mount on Shoulder

– Mount on Shoulder Active skills – Unknown

This cute little green monkey may look innocent, but its partner skill enables you to mount it on your shoulder where it’ll wield it’s weapon of choice, an AK-47. It can be sweet and helpful too though, as it can sow seeds in your gardens to aid in productivity.

Daedream

Paldeck number – 029

– 029 In-game number – 053

– 053 Element – Dark

– Dark Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Dream Chaser

– Dream Chaser Active skills – Unknown

Daedream is a very adorable little Dark Pal, with a purple aura surrounding it. Its partner skill, Dream Chaser, means it will always appear near you when in a team and follow up your attacks with magic bullets for additional damage and status effects. It is able to put Pals to sleep with its hypnotic curse.

Mossanda

Paldeck number – 030

– 030 In-game number – 084

– 084 Element – Grass

– Grass Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Rideable

– Rideable Active skills – Unknown

Mossanda resembles a large panda, and wields dual rocket launchers as its preference. It has a mean right hook, and can smash punches through your foes. Thankfully, it is not a carnivorous species.

Chikipi

Paldeck number – 031

– 031 Element – Neutral

– Neutral Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

This tiny chicken is elusive, and we don’t know much about it just yet. It was previously called Chickegg, but the Pocketpair developer changed its name. It tends to gather in swarms and attack as a unit, making it more dangerous than first assumed. Its Paldeck entry claims it is “one of the weakest” Pals alongside Lamball, and will just keep appearing no matter how many are hunted. It’s likely we’ll mostly use Chikipi for food.

Nitewing

Paldeck number – 032

– 032 Element – Neutral

– Neutral Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Ride and Fly

– Ride and Fly Active skills – Unknown

Nitewing is a large bird, making it another of the Pals that we can both ride on the ground and fly through the air. It has a mean, disorienting screech and can also shoot damaging beams from its mouth. It has been known to carry newborn Pals to its nest and raise them as a surrogate parent, but as soon as the baby is of eating age, Nitewing will hunt it. Savage.

Depresso

Paldeck number – 033

– 033 Element – Dark

– Dark Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Caffeine Inoculation

– Caffeine Inoculation Active skills – Unknown

Depresso is as Depresso does – this tiny, deep gray Pal’s partner skill is Caffeine Inoculation which, when activated, causes Depresso to chug energy drinks that drastically increase its movement speed, but only for a limited time. It was named by the community during the Name This Pal event in the developer’s Discord.

Warsect

Paldeck number – 034

– 034 In-game number – 101

– 101 Element – Grass / Ground

– Grass / Ground Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

Warsect is a huge, intimidating bug Pal with dangerous black pincers atop its head. It can break large rocks, and it’s helpful for mining. It can be found in the game as an Alpha Pal.

Dazzi

Paldeck number – 035

– 035 Element – Electric

– Electric Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Lady of Lightning

– Lady of Lightning Active skills – Unknown

Dazzi is a floating cloud, but don’t be fooled by its apparent squishiness. This Electric elemental type can use its Lady of Lightning partner skill to follow up your attacks with lightning bolts for further damage.

Cawgnito

Paldeck number – 036

– 036 Element – Dark

– Dark Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

Not much is known about this mysterious bird, but it does wear a hat and cloak that look suspiciously like the Grim Reaper. It appears to be able to quickly teleport short distances to throw off the enemy, and can charge forward in a swirl of damaging Dark energy.

Flopie

Paldeck number – 037

– 037 Element – Grass

– Grass Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Helping Rabbit

– Helping Rabbit Active skills – Unknown

This adorable pink and white rabbit Pal has Grass elemental typing. It can travel by hovering through the air, and throws seeds which explode like grenades. Despite preferring areas with a lot of vegetation, Flopie does struggle with hayfever.

Arsox

Paldeck number – 038

– 038 Element – Flame

– Flame Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Poka Poka Body

– Poka Poka Body Active skills – Spit Fire, Blazing Horn, Unknown

Arsox is a unique Pal, in that it can be ridden and will also keep you warm in cold environments when doing so thanks to its flame-engulfed body. It can stampede forwards, using its ram-like horns to smash rocks or enemies.

Hangyu

Paldeck number – 039

– 039 Element – Ground

– Ground Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

This unusual Pal has been seen to carry other pals in its long arms. They might be long, but they’re also strong, as it can rip apart iron with them. In times gone by, Hangyu were often used to humiliate criminals in public by ripping the skin from their bones.

Kingpaca

Paldeck number – 040

– 040 In-game number – 099

– 099 Element – Neutral

– Neutral Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – King of Muscles

– King of Muscles Active skills – Unknown, Power Bomb

Kingpaca is truly the king of the ‘pacas. This fluffy Pal is adorned with regal apparel, including a crown. Its partner skill, King of Muscles, means that it can help to carry supplies when in a team, increasing your maximum carrying capacity.

Mau

Paldeck number – 041

– 041 Element – Dark

– Dark Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

This slinky little feline has Dark elemental typing and was named by the community during a Name This Pal event. It travels in packs, and can unleash a devastating Dark elemental wave of damage, as well as a tracking orb.

Reptyro

Paldeck number – 042

– 042 In-game number – 052

– 052 Element – Flame / Ground

– Flame / Ground Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Beasts That Devour Ores

– Beasts That Devour Ores Active skills – Unknown

This dual elemental type Pal can be ridden, and when doing so it increases the efficiency of destroying and mining ore. It was formerly known as Reptigneo, but had a name change before the game released. It’s huge in size and can be found as an alpha version in Palworld. If a lot of water is thrown on it, the water will rapidly heat and cause a powerful vapor explosion.

Sibelyx

Paldeck number – 043

– 043 Element – Frost

– Frost Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

Sibelyx is a sophisticated Pal, indeed. It wears a large-brimmed hat over its patterned body and can blast icy force fields at enemies to damage them.

Fenglope

Paldeck number – 044

– 044 Element – Neutral

– Neutral Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Rideable

– Rideable Active skills – Acid Rain, Aqua Blast, Unknown

Fenglope is a large, bright blue, rideable Pal that has the added ability of jumping on air. It stampedes forward to damage enemies with its horns, and can freeze itself as a defense mechanism. It has also been known to use its lethal horns to chop down trees and harvest materials.

Vixy

Paldeck number – 045

– 045 Element – Neutral

– Neutral Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

Not much is known about Vixy, the tiny, adorable Pal with piercing green eyes. They say it releases a powerful pheromone that causes confusion, making it difficult for its opponents to make decisions. Vixy is also known as the idol of Palpagos Islands.

Shadowbeak

Paldeck number – 046

– 046 Element – Dark

– Dark Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Modified DNA

– Modified DNA Active skills – Dark Laser, Divine Disaster, Unknown

Shadowbeak is an unknown entity, currently under investigation. Its huge wingspan is intimidating, and it can be used as an aerial mount. It can fly incredibly fast, and can be found in-game as an alpha version of itself. It shares no DNA with any other pal, and is shrouded in mystery and darkness.

Surfent

Paldeck number – 047

– 047 Element – Water

– Water Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Swiss Swimmer

– Swiss Swimmer Active skills – Bubble Blast, Hydro Laser, Aqua Blast

Surfent resides in the water, resembling a large, long eel-like Pal. It is said that no other Pal can match Surfent’s speed in the water, and it is often used by poachers to go surfing. Watch out for its devastating Aqua Blast attack.

Broncherry

Paldeck number – 048

– 048 In-game number – 065

– 065 Element – Grass

– Grass Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Rideable

– Rideable Active skills – Unknown

Broncherry is a tall pink, green, and white rideable Pal. It seems to be able to emit a huge Grass-damage beam from its chest to injure foes. Broncherry also has a scent which changes before and after pairing and exudes the “scent of first love” when it finds a partner.

Lovander

Paldeck number – 049

– 049 In-game number – 074

– 074 Element – Neutral

– Neutral Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

Lovander shoots violent energy from its chest in defense. This pink-hued Pal can also cause rocks to rise rapidly from the earth, damaging anyone in its range. Lovander is known to always be “seeking a night of love” and had previously limited its targets to other Pals, recently taking a liking to humans, too.

Jetragon

Paldeck number – 050

– 050 In-game number – 096

– 096 Element – Dragon

– Dragon Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Aerial Missile

– Aerial Missile Active skills – Beam Comet, Dragon Meteor, Dragon Cannon

Jetragon is a large, rideable aerial mount with Dragon elemental typing. It can be found in the game as a Legendary Celestial dragon and spews dangerous Dragon missiles at foes.

Elizabee

Paldeck number – 051

– 051 In-game number – 086

– 086 Element – Grass

– Grass Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Queen Bee Command

– Queen Bee Command Active skills – Unknown

Elizabee is also known as the Empress of the Hive and can be fought as a boss in the game before being captured. It is known as the ruler of Beegardes, and has a never-ending stream of servants waiting to work themselves to death for their queen.

Rayhound

Paldeck number – 052

– 052 Element – Electric

– Electric Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Shockwave, Unknown, Lightning Rain

Rayhound is exactly as it seems – an electrified dog-type Pal, with devastating Shockwave attacks that can stun foes. At full speed, it could be mistaken for a bolt of lightning, and if two Rayhounds crash into one another it is reminiscent of a thunderstorm. Rayhound can also use its electricity to power generators.

Azurobe

Paldeck number – 053

– 053 Element – Water / Dragon

– Water / Dragon Energy – Unknown

– Unknown Partner Skill – Unknown

– Unknown Active skills – Unknown

Azurobe appears to be a water dragon, with its long, tentacled body being streamlined for fast swimming. It hasn’t been confirmed by Pocketpair yet, but we’d expect to be able to ride Azurobe through the water.

Other known Pals

There are several other known Pals coming to Palworld that we don’t have deep information on just yet. We’ll list them here and add their entries above once we know more about them when Palworld is released.

The other known Pals are:

Maraith – Dark – 044

Boltmane – Electric – 076

Lyleen – Grass – 085

Vaelet – Grass – 090

Penking – Frost / Water – 107

Astegon

Beegarde – Grass

Bristla – Grass

Caprity – Grass

Cinnamoth – Grass

Direhowl – Neutral

Dragostrophe

Foxcicle – Frost

Fuack – Water

Frostallion – Frost

Fuddler – Ground

Gumoss – Grass / Ground

Jormuntide – Water

Kelpsea – Water

Kitsun – Flame

Lunaris – Neutral

Menasting – Dark

Nox

Quivern – Dragon

Ragnahawk – Flame

Rushoar – Neutral

Suzaku

Teafant – Water

Woolipop – Neutral

Wumpo – Frost

Unnamed Pals

There are also more unnamed Pals that we’ll know more about when Palworld is released. There’s a large, rocky creature resembling a knight, a huge whale and equally huge dragon, a cyan-colored dog, a bird with electric powers, a cute little fluffy white dude, and its counterpart with a moustache, a fox-like Pal with a witch’s hat, a black, fiery cat, a huge beast that spews magma, a large aerial Pal that looks like a bit of a bully, a very rotund cow, and many more.

We’ll add information on all of these Pals when they become available, but considering we’re only getting 100 Pals of the 175 in the early access period, we may not learn about these unnamed additions in the near future.

That’s all we know on the current Palworld Pals at the moment, but as soon as we know more we’ll update this guide. Don’t forget there’s Palworld breeding to consider, so many variations of these Pals will likely be seen. Make sure to check out the Palworld system requirements before installing the game, after all you never know how much power Pokémon with guns might need.