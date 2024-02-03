Palworld server costs up 359%, will be $5 million a year at this rate

Palworld server costs for developer Pocketpair are through the roof right now, as 19 million players have ventured into the survival crafting game since its release. Keeping the game online for you is putting an almost $500,000 hole in Pocketpair’s, well, pocket, and if that keeps up it’s going to cost a whole lot more across the Steam Early Access period.

The current cost of Palworld servers comes from Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe, who shares a rough figure that’s increased a whopping 359% over January, suggesting that the new cost for the survival game servers shared by Mizobe is for February alone. The estimated total cost is nothing to sneeze at, either.

Mizobe says something to the effect of “Oh, maybe you will go bankrupt because of the server fee?” while sharing how much it currently costs to run Palworld servers.

It’s written as 7,053万, which translates to just over ¥70 million or around $470,000 US. Yeah, I know. That’s just to keep the Palworld servers running. There were plenty of Palworld server issues at launch, and with over 19 million registered players after just a couple of weeks, it’s no surprise that it’s costing Pocketpair so much.

According to Pocketpair, Palworld will be in early access for “at least one year,” so if we play devil’s advocate and guess that server costs will remain this high for 12 months, it’ll cost over $5.6 million just to keep the game online.

I say devil’s advocate because I doubt Palworld is going to stay at the same scale for an entire year, with server costs likely to fluctuate throughout 2024 as players settle into the game and updates come along. The next Palworld update has a lot planned, so I don’t doubt we’ll see players leave and rejoin in that time.

In fact, Palworld network engineer Chujo Hiroto says, “Following the order to never let the service go down no matter what, we have prepared servers without regard to cost. We will continue to give our all to ensure that all players can enjoy to the fullest!”

