Epic’s next free PC games have been revealed

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the the voxel-based co-op game Riverbond, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebies, too. Just Die Already – nice – is a battle royale stuffed with the elderly, while Paradigm is a “surreal adventure game set in the strange and post apocalyptic Eastern European country of Krusz”.

You’ll be able to grab Just Die Already and Paradigm from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, April 28 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST. It’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

The store page describes Just Die Already as “an old people mayhem sandbox game created by the designers of Goat Simulator”. Paradigm, meanwhile, is described as “a surreal adventure game set in the strange and post apocalyptic Eastern European country of Krusz”. You “play as the handsome mutant, Paradigm,” whose past comes back to haunt him in the form of a candy-vomiting Sloth. It’s real wild, y’all.

Check out a trailer for Just Die Already below.

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.