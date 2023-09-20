All current Party Animals codes

What are the current Party Animals redeem codes? Take Fall Guys and add puppies and you’ve got yourself a hit party game. Party Animals is full of hilarious shenanigans as you go head to head with strangers or friends, online or offline. With so many exhilarating games like these, we have come to expect codes for currencies and costumes.

If you’re jumping (or kicking, or flopping, or rolling) into Party Animals, one of the first things you need to consider is which of the cute pets to choose as your avatar. It’s like walking into a pet store and only picking one pet to take home… it’s nearly impossible. Well, once you have chosen who to play as in the multiplayer game, you’re going to want the coolest outfits for them, and in-game currency to kit them out. That is where Party Animals codes come in, so here’s every current code and how to redeem them in game.

New Party Animals codes

Here are all of the current Party Animals codes to redeem right now:

There are currently no codes available to redeem in Party Animals, but we’re expecting some any day now as there’s an option for redeeming codes in-game. As soon as any Party Animals codes are released, we’ll update this page and let you know.

How to redeem Party Animal codes

To redeem Party Animals codes, follow these simple steps:

Launch Party Animals

From the main menu, click ‘Item Shop’ from the bottom left hand corner of the screen

Hit the ‘Redeem’ button at the top of the page

Enter code

Click ‘Redeem’

If you’re still looking for ways to earn Party Animals freebies, then take a look at the current Party Animals Twitch drops for bonus cookies, egg coins, and more. Since this party game is better with friends, find out how to play Party Animals split screen so you can get your nearest and dearest involved in couch co-op.