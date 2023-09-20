All current Party Animals codes

If you want bonus cookies, coins, and cosmetics for your favorite animals, then look no further than these Party Animals redemption codes.

Party Animals Codes: Nemo the dog and a crocodile fight over a vault of loot while a duck looks on in Party Animals.

Published:

Party Animals

What are the current Party Animals redeem codes? Take Fall Guys and add puppies and you’ve got yourself a hit party game. Party Animals is full of hilarious shenanigans as you go head to head with strangers or friends, online or offline. With so many exhilarating games like these, we have come to expect codes for currencies and costumes.

If you’re jumping (or kicking, or flopping, or rolling) into Party Animals, one of the first things you need to consider is which of the cute pets to choose as your avatar. It’s like walking into a pet store and only picking one pet to take home… it’s nearly impossible. Well, once you have chosen who to play as in the multiplayer game, you’re going to want the coolest outfits for them, and in-game currency to kit them out. That is where Party Animals codes come in, so here’s every current code and how to redeem them in game.

New Party Animals codes

Here are all of the current Party Animals codes to redeem right now:

There are currently no codes available to redeem in Party Animals, but we’re expecting some any day now as there’s an option for redeeming codes in-game. As soon as any Party Animals codes are released, we’ll update this page and let you know.

A yellow code redemption box for Party Animals codes.

How to redeem Party Animal codes

To redeem Party Animals codes, follow these simple steps:

  • Launch Party Animals
  • From the main menu, click ‘Item Shop’ from the bottom left hand corner of the screen
  • Hit the ‘Redeem’ button at the top of the page
  • Enter code
  • Click ‘Redeem’

If you’re still looking for ways to earn Party Animals freebies, then take a look at the current Party Animals Twitch drops for bonus cookies, egg coins, and more. Since this party game is better with friends, find out how to play Party Animals split screen so you can get your nearest and dearest involved in couch co-op.

Please don't ask Danielle what her favourite PC games or genres are, she'll never give the same answer. Currently, you'll find her playing Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Dead by Daylight, and Starfield - not necessarily all at the same time.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.