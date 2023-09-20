All Party Animals Twitch drops

What are the current Party Animals Twitch drops? Party Animals is an incredibly fun party game you can play with friends or strangers in the ultimate head-to-head battle of… cute floppy animals? Combine the ragdoll physics of Fall Guys and the adorable aesthetics of cats, dogs, and pigs in fancy dress, and you have Party Animals. Add Twitch drops to the mix, and earn the most important currencies to have right now – Cookies and Nemo Bucks.

There are enough cute games out there now, we all know the only thing that makes adorable pets even more precious is silly outfits or a bit of fur dye. Thanks to the Party Animals item shop, you can buy a leather jacket for Bacon the pig or a cowboy hat for Nemo the dog, the face of the game. Fans of FPS games and war games, you can even kit your Lou out in full tactical gear. To do any of this though, you need currency, namely Cookies and Nemo Bucks, and here’s how to earn some quick thanks to Party Animals Twitch drops.

When are Party Animals Twitch drops available?

The current Party Animals Twitch drops are available between the following dates:

Tuesday, September 19 to Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

Wednesday, September 20 to Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 1am BST.

To earn Twitch drops between these dates, tune into one of the participating channels for a set period of time. Once you have watched your favorite Party Animals streamer for long enough, you will be able to redeem your rewards in-game, provided you have linked your Twitch account with Party Animals.

Current Twitch drops rewards

The current Party Animals rewards available and watch time requirements are:

One Egg Coin – 30 minutes

– 30 minutes 1,000 Cookies – 1 hour 30 minutes

– 1 hour 30 minutes 150 Nemo Bucks – 2 hours 30 minutes

– 2 hours 30 minutes Twitch Levi outfit – 4 hours

How to link your Twitch account to Party Animals

To link Party Animals with your Twitch account, follow these steps:

Head to the Party Animals Twitch drops webpage

Hit the purple button and sign in with Twitch

Authorize access

Link the Steam account you use to play Party Animals

Claim your drops, and you’ll now find them in-game!

That’s all you need to know about redeeming Party Animals Twitch drops, so you can go ahead and show off your new swag in-game. If that’s not enough for you, there’s even more freebies to obtain from Party Animals codes. Don’t keep all this good stuff to yourself, make sure your friends and family are all kitted out with the latest gear too, and then go head to head with Party Animals split screen so you can enjoy the game in couch co-op mode.