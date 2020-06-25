Back to Top

Path of Exile 2 beta is “definitely not happening this year”

Path of Exile 2 is coming, and it was supposed to have a beta this year – though the developers at Grinding Gear Games warned us that it might suffer a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the studio has confirmed it – you won’t be playing PoE2 in any form this year, though the remaining two quarterly expansions are still on track.

“When we announced Path of Exile 2 last year,” the devs say in the official forums, “we mentioned that the earliest an early Beta could occur might be late 2020. This is definitely not happening this year, due to significant schedule delays due to the pandemic. We have been focusing on keeping our leagues coming out as close to on time as possible, and this does mean some delays for the sequel.”

GGG has never provided a specific Path of Exile 2 release date, but it seems both the beta and the full game are running behind the studio’s internal schedule. However, that doesn’t mean that the usual quarterly expansions are falling far behind – even if the Harvest expansion ran behind by a week.

Both the September and December expansions are currently on track for launch in the middle of those respective months, as the studio plans to shorten the development cycle for the latter update – though we also have the warning that you shouldn’t “book your time off until we can confirm the launch date more firmly”.

For now, there are plenty of other RPG games – action and otherwise – to fill your time between PoE releases.

Dustin Bailey

News writer

Published:

Dustin is PCGamesN's evening news writer. As an American, he enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games

Promoted

In association withSponsored by
GOG sale: 75% off Dungeons & Dragons games

GOG sale: 75% off Dungeons & Dragons games
GOG sale: 50% off Baldur's Gate II

GOG sale: 50% off Baldur's Gate II
GOG sale: 75% off We Happy Few

GOG sale: 75% off We Happy Few
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation