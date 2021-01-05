Path of Exile 3.13 release time confirmed for January 15, reveal stream this week

Path of Exile’s 3.13 expansion was delayed to make way for Cyberpunk 2077 back in December, but we’re back on track for a January 15 launch. The devs confirmed the new date (and the Path of Exile 3.13 release time) a few weeks ago, and we’re now just a couple of days away from a full livestream revealing what to expect from the expansion.

The 3.13 announcement stream will air on January 7 at 11:00 PST / 14:00 EST / 19:00 GMT via Twitch. The devs say the event will “showcase the official expansion trailer followed by a deep dive into the expansion’s new content and features. On the livestream, we will reveal almost everything the expansion has to offer in quite a lot of depth. For example, for new gems, we’ll show each one in action alongside its tooltip with an explanation of its mechanics.”

The Path of Exile 3.13 expansion itself will launch on January 15 at 11:00 PST / 14:00 EST / 19:00 GMT. The release will include “new end-game content, a new challenge league, new skills, items and more”.

You can see a quick teaser trailer below.

For more RPG games to play while you await the new content, you can follow that link.