All Path of Exile Crucible gems revealed for PoE patch 3.21

We now know all the new skill gems in Path of Exile Crucible, thanks to an update from developer Grinding Gear Games. While some of the new Vaal skills coming with Path of Exile patch 3.21 were shown off during the initial reveal stream for the next big PoE update, we now get to see all of them along with several new support gems and all the other updated gems included in the RPG game‘s Crucible patch.

I’m certain many of you are busy digging through Path of Building to plan out your builds for PoE Crucible, so having a look at the full range of skill gems you’ll have access to is going to be crucial to deciding what you’re going to play. There’s some very spicy-sounding selections on offer, so you won’t want to miss out on these when considering your next build.

Personally, I’m very enamoured by Vaal Lightning Arrow. Its projectiles pierce all targets, bounce nine times, and can hit targets each time they change direction. They travel for a fixed time before changing direction – meaning that you can increase your projectile speed to cover a huge area, or lower it to compress all that damage into a tight cluster that could potentially melt even the chunkiest of opponents with repeated blows.

Also likely to cause plenty of theorycrafters to jump out of their seats is the Prismatic Burst support gem. This causes supported attacks to trigger the Prismatic Burst skill, which deals damage from a randomly-selected element in an area. It’ll lean towards fire if your strength is higher, cold if you have high dexterity, and lightning for high intelligence characters.

There’s plenty to work through, including a number of tweaks to other previously existing skill gems, so be sure to check out the full list below to see exactly what you’ll be dealing with with Path of Exile Crucible releases on April 7.

All new Path of Exile Crucible gems

Here are all the new skill gems coming in Path of Exile Crucible, courtesy of Grinding Gear Games:

Vaal Absolution (Red)

Causes one of your existing Sentinels of Absolution to ascend, becoming more powerful, gaining new spells, and overriding its duration, while maintaining its other bonuses, including from support gems. If you cannot have more Ascended Sentinels of Absolution, an existing one will be refreshed instead.

Vaal Domination (Red)

This spell causes one of your existing Sentinels of Dominance to ascend, becoming more powerful, gaining new attacks, and overriding its duration, while maintaining its monster modifiers and other bonuses, including from support gems. If you cannot have more Ascended Sentinels of Dominance, an existing one will be refreshed instead.

Vaal Reap (Red)

Bloody scythes swipe around a selected area, hitting enemies with physical damage. An area of boiling blood is left beneath them for a duration which deals physical damage over time. Also gives a bonus to maximum blood charges for a secondary duration.

Vaal Rejuvenation Totem (Red)

Summons a totem that has an aura which regenerates life for you and your nearby allies. When things affected by the aura are hit, the totem’s life is removed instead for some of the damage.

Vaal Animate Weapon (Green)

Animates multiple melee weapon items and Lingering Blades to fight by your side, and transforms them into different, unique weapons. You cannot animate unidentified weapons. Will not animate weapons with six sockets. Cannot be used by traps or mines.

Vaal Arctic Armour (Green)

Immediately encases you in ice, protecting you for a duration or until you take damage from a number of hits, and also grants a buff once the cast time has finished. You cannot move or perform non-instant actions while in the ice. When the ice breaks, the buff is also removed.

Vaal Ice Shot (Green)

Fires an arrow that converts some physical damage to cold on its target and converts all physical damage to cold in a cone behind taht target. When you use this skill, it summons a squad of Mirage Sharpshooters for a duration. Cannot be used by totems, traps, or mines.

Vaal Lightning Arrow (Green)

Fires charged arrows, which repeatedly travel for a short time before changing direction. When they hit enemies, they are struck by a bolt of lightning, which damages a number of surrounding enemies.

Vaal Firestorm (Blue)

A fixed number of flaming bolts rain down in a spiral, culminating in the central one impacting the targeted location. They explode when landing, dealing damage to nearby enemies and leaving burning ground, which deals fire damage over time.

Snipe / Snipe Support (Green)

Snipe: Channel to charge up your bow, gaining stages. Release to trigger one supported bow skill for each stage gained. If there are no supported skills, but at least one stage was gained, this skill will fire its own arrow instead. Cannot be used by totems.

Snipe Support: Supports bow attack skills. Cannot support channelled skills, instant skills, Vaal skills, or skills used by totems, traps, or mines.

Manaforged Arrows Support (Green)

Supports bow attack skills, causing them to trigger when you’ve spent enough mana in total on other bow attacks. Cannot modify the skills of minions. Cannot support totems, traps, mines, Vaal skills, or channelling skills.

Momentum Support (Green)

Supports attack skills that aren’t triggered. Gain momentum when you use a supported skill. Lose all momentum if you move. Supported skills have increased attack speed per momentum. When you reach 5 momentum, lose all momentum and gain swiftness for 2 seconds. Swiftness grants increased movement speed per momentum lost.

Prismatic Burst Support (Blue)

Supports attacks, causing them to trigger the Prismatic Burst spell. Cannot support triggered attacks or attacks used by things other than you. Cannot modify the skills of minions.

Prismatic Burst: Chooses an element at random and deals damage of that type in an area. Having higher strength makes it more likely to choose fire, higher dexterity makes it more likely to choose cold, and higher intelligence makes it more likely to choose lightning.

Updated Path of Exile Crucible gems

Here are all the updated gems in Path of Exile Crucible:

Vaal Molten Shell (Red)

New: 39% of Damage from Hits is taken from the Buff before your Life or Energy Shield Buff can take Damage equal to 20% of your Armour, up to a maximum of 10000

Old: 39% of Damage from Hits is taken from the Buff before your Life or Energy Shield Buff can take Damage equal to 30% of your Armour, up to a maximum of 30000

Ancestral Cry (Red)

New: 20% increased Cooldown Recovery Rate

Old: 10% increased Cooldown Recovery Rate

General’s Cry (Red)

New: 20% increased Cooldown Recovery Rate

Old: 10% increased Cooldown Recovery Rate

Intimidating Cry (Red)

New: 20% increased Cooldown Recovery Rate

Old: 10% increased Cooldown Recovery Rate

Molten Shell (Red)

New: 75% of Damage from Hits is taken from the Buff before your Life or Energy Shield Buff can take Damage equal to 10% of your Armour, up to a maximum of 5000

Old: 75% of Damage from Hits is taken from the Buff before your Life or Energy Shield Buff can take Damage equal to 20% of your Armour, up to a maximum of 10000

Seismic Cry (Red)

New: 20% increased Cooldown Recovery Rate

Old: 10% increased Cooldown Recovery Rate

Animate Weapon (Green)

New: Minions deal 38% more Damage

Old: Minions deal 48% more Damage

New: Minions have 38% more Attack Speed

Old: Minions have 48% more Attack Speed

New: Animates a Melee Weapon Item or Lingering Blade to fight by your side. You cannot animate unidentified Weapons. Will not animate weapons with 6 sockets. Cannot be used by Traps or Mines.

Old: Animates a Melee Weapon Item or Lingering Blade to fight by your side. You cannot animate unidentified Weapons. Will not animate weapons with 6 sockets unless specifically targeted. Cannot be used by Traps or Mines.

Explosive Concoction (Green)

Added: Can consume Charges from Ruby, Sapphire, and Topaz Flasks. Consumes 1 Charge per Projectile Fired from 1 Flask of each valid type, if possible

Removed: Can consume Charges from Ruby, Sapphire, and Topaz Flasks. Consumes 3 Charges from 1 Flask of each valid type, if possible

New: Deals 389 to 589 Added Cold Damage if Charges were consumed from a Sapphire Flask

Old: Deals 301 to 451 Added Cold Damage if Charges were consumed from a Sapphire Flask

New: Deals 88 to 903 Added Lightning Damage if Charges were consumed from a Topaz Flask

Old: Deals 63 to 690 Added Lightning Damage if Charges were consumed from a Topaz Flask

New: Throws a bottle that explodes to deal unarmed attack damage in an area. Can consume charges from your Ruby, Sapphire, and Topaz flasks to add further damage. Requires an empty main hand, and no off-hand weapon.

Old: Throws an explosive bottle that deals unarmed attack damage in an area. Can consume charges from your Ruby, Sapphire, and Topaz flasks to add further damage. Requires an empty main hand, and no off-hand weapon.

Poisonous Concoction (Green)

Added: Consumes 1 Charge per Projectile Fired from 1 Life Flask, if possible. Added Chaos Damage equal to 11% of Flask’s Recovery Amount if Charges were consumed from a Life Flask

Removed: Consumes 2 Charges from 1 Life Flask, if possible. Added Chaos Damage equal to 9% of Flask’s Recovery Amount if Charges were consumed

New: Throws a bottle that explodes to deal unarmed attack damage in an area and has a chance to poison. Can consume charges from a Life flask to add further damage. Requires an empty main hand, and no off-hand weapon.

Old: Throws an explosive bottle that deals unarmed attack damage in an area and has a chance to poison. Can consume charges from a Life flask to add further damage. Requires an empty main hand, and no off-hand weapon.

Shattering Steel (Green)

New: 123 to 185 Added Attack Physical Damage

Old: 113 to 169 Added Attack Physical Damage

New: Projectiles deal up to 110% more Damage with Hits per Steel Shard consumed at the start of their movement, lowering this bonus as they travel farther

Old: Projectiles deal up to 100% more Damage with Hits per Steel Shard consumed at the start of their movement, lowering this bonus as they travel farther

Splitting Steel (Green)

Removed: 50% less Area of Effect after Splitting

New: 101 to 151 Added Attack Physical Damage

Old: 75 to 113 Added Attack Physical Damage

New: Projectiles Split towards 5 targets

Old: Projectiles Split towards 4 targets

Blight (Blue)

New: Deals 284 Base Chaos Damage per second

Old: Deals 257.4 Base Chaos Damage per second

New: Base duration is 2.00 seconds

Old: Base duration is 2.50 seconds

Lightning Tendrils (Blue)

Added: Effectiveness of Added Damage 130%. Releases a Stronger Pulse every 3 Pulses. Stronger Pulses always Critically Strike

Removed: Releases a Stronger Pulse every 4 Pulses. Stronger Pulses deal 200% more Damage with Hits and Ailments

New: Deals 75 to 1420 Lightning Damage

Old: Deals 55 to 1052 Lightning Damage

Ancestral Call Support (Red)

New: Supports melee strike skills, causing them to also strike at extra targets simultaneously. The extra targets must be a minimum distance from the user. If supporting a minion attack skill, the minion’s skills will not also strike extra targets. Cannot support Vaal skills or triggered skills.

Old: Supports melee strike skills, causing them to also strike at extra targets simultaneously. The extra targets must be a minimum distance from the user. If supporting a minion attack skill, the minion’s skills will not also strike extra targets. Cannot support triggered skills.

Melee Splash Support (Red)

New: Supported Skills deal 40% less Damage to surrounding targets

Old: Supported Skills deal 41% less Damage to surrounding targets

Arcane Surge Support (Blue)

Added: Arcane Surge grants 20% increased Cast Speed. Arcane Surge grants 58% increased Mana Regeneration rate

Removed: Arcane Surge grants 20% more Spell Damage. Arcane Surge grants 58% increased Mana Regeneration rate

New: Supported Skills deal 25% more Spell Damage while you have Arcane Surge

Old: Supported Skills deal 19% more Spell Damage while you have Arcane Surge

Cast When Stunned Support (Blue)

Removed: Supported Skills deal 10% increased Damage

New: Cooldown Time 0.10 sec

Old: Cooldown Time 0.25 sec

New: 89% chance to Trigger Supported Spells when you are Stunned, or Block a Stunning Hit

Old: 69% chance to Trigger Supported Spells when you are Stunned, or Block a Stunning Hit

Awakened Ancestral Call Support (Red)

New: Supports melee strike skills, causing them to also strike at extra targets simultaneously. The extra targets must be a minimum distance from the user. If supporting a minion attack skill, the minion’s skills will not also strike extra targets. Cannot support Vaal skills or triggered skills.

Old: Supports melee strike skills, causing them to also strike at extra targets simultaneously. The extra targets must be a minimum distance from the user. If supporting a minion attack skill, the minion’s skills will not also strike extra targets. Cannot support triggered skills.

Awakened Melee Splash Support (Red)

New: Supported Skills deal 37% less Damage to surrounding targets

Old: Supported Skills deal 38% less Damage to surrounding targets

