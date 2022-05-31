This MMO survival game is Ark but you play as a dinosaur

There’s a new survival game coming that’s basically Ark: Survival Evolved except you play as the dinosaurs. Path of Titans is a fun-looking indie game where you take on the role of one of several dinosaurs and try to survive in a pre-human world – and there’s a beta coming this summer.

There are a lot of great dinosaur games on PC, from Ark to Jurassic World Evolution 2, but very few where you actually get to play as a dinosaur. Path of Titans, from Australian indie developer Alderon Games, is a cross-platform survival MMO game where players roleplay as one of over 30 potential dinosaurs in a big sandbox game environment.

A very early access version of Path of Titans has been available on the developer’s website for a little while, and the team is now planning a beta for launch this summer across “PC, mobile, consoles, Mac and Linux”, with the “first of several” 8 x 8 km maps available and more to come later.

You can check out the most recent developer update below, including a look at the game’s latest dinosaur, the amargasaurus. There’s no word yet on a more specific release date for either the beta or Path of Titans itself, so check out the game’s Twitter account for the announcement.

For more dinosaur news, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is getting an expansion themed around the new Dominion movie, and Ark 2 may be a thing with Vin Diesel but who knows anymore.