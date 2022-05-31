This MMO survival game is Ark but you play as a dinosaur

An allosaurus strikes in the Path of Titans beta, a new dinosaur survival game

There’s a new survival game coming that’s basically Ark: Survival Evolved except you play as the dinosaurs. Path of Titans is a fun-looking indie game where you take on the role of one of several dinosaurs and try to survive in a pre-human world – and there’s a beta coming this summer.

There are a lot of great dinosaur games on PC, from Ark to Jurassic World Evolution 2, but very few where you actually get to play as a dinosaur. Path of Titans, from Australian indie developer Alderon Games, is a cross-platform survival MMO game where players roleplay as one of over 30 potential dinosaurs in a big sandbox game environment.

A very early access version of Path of Titans has been available on the developer’s website for a little while, and the team is now planning a beta for launch this summer across “PC, mobile, consoles, Mac and Linux”, with the “first of several” 8 x 8 km maps available and more to come later.

You can check out the most recent developer update below, including a look at the game’s latest dinosaur, the amargasaurus. There’s no word yet on a more specific release date for either the beta or Path of Titans itself, so check out the game’s Twitter account for the announcement.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more dinosaur news, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is getting an expansion themed around the new Dominion movie, and Ark 2 may be a thing with Vin Diesel but who knows anymore.

