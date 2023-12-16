If you’re looking to scratch that Dungeons & Dragons RPG itch after Baldur’s Gate 3, Steam has a real treat for you this weekend. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous comes from Owlcat Games, who you might recognize as the team behind the recently released Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader, and it builds a narrative-driven adventure around the Pathfinder rule set made as a spinoff from DnD. If you’re looking for something to follow up BG3, it might be just the ticket – and you can find out for yourself, as it’s a free game for the weekend, and cheap in a Steam sale if you enjoy yourself.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is built on the modified fantasy role-playing rule set created as an extension and modification of DnD 3.5, one of the most popular alternatives to the Wizards of the Coast tabletop game. It’s often considered a more detailed, mechanics-rich spin on the DnD style, and as such Wrath of the Righteous gives you access to 25 Pathfinder classes and 12 Pathfinder races to build out your team, making it one of the more expansive RPGs of its type. Now, you have the perfect opportunity to see what you make of it while it’s a free game.

Wrath of the Righteous sees you traveling to the Worldwound in an attempt to halt the terror pouring from a rift to the Abyss. Much like BG3, you’ll be joined on your adventure by a squad of companions, each with their own story to tell. Naturally, depending on how you play, some will be more or less amenable to fighting by your side – and, in some cases, you’ll have to choose which potential party mates to align yourself with at the cost of others.

For those of you who wanted even more from Baldur’s Gate 3’s combat, Wrath of the Righteous has plenty of systems and mechanics to dig into. Fortunately for those of you not yet familiar with the Pathfinder rule set, it also includes an in-game guide, along with difficulty settings allowing you to tweak the experience to your personal preferences, so whether you’re just here for the story or looking for a real challenge you’ll find something to suit.

Of course, Larian Studios has certainly set a rather high bar with Baldur’s Gate 3, so it’s always going to be a tough act to follow. But there’s a lot to love about Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, as emphasized by its ‘very positive’ Steam rating of 83% from almost 24,000 reviews at the time of writing. If you’re looking for your next adventure after BG3, then this free weekend and Steam sale combo is a perfect way to try it out.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is free to play on Steam until Monday December 18. If you enjoy yourself and want to keep playing, it’s also on sale for 75% off until Thursday December 21. That means you can expect to pay just $9.99 / £8.59 if you try it out and decide it’s right for you, and you’ll also find discounts on its various pieces of DLC.

