City builder Patron gets a new patch full of community-requested features

Patron is a medieval city-building game that puts its own distinct spin on social dynamics, by turning citizens’ happiness into “a complete gameplay system in its own right”, which launched in August this year. Since then, it’s received a bunch of patches, hotfixes, and other bits and pieces – such as a Halloween-themed add-on. Now, there’s a new update that folds in a bunch of community-requested features.

“This update is almost entirely about ‘quality-of-life’ improvements, and most of its contents is based on your input and suggestions,” developer Overseer Games says in a Steam blog post revealing the changes arriving with Update 1.050.0. The biggest addition among the list is the option to manually place your starting town hall – the central hub of power and governance in your settlement – anywhere you like on the map. “This should increase replayability and enable you to achieve more variety when building up your town,” the studio explains.

Elsewhere, the devs have made some adjustments to house maintenance and resource management. For instance, you’ll now find houses deteriorate over time (approximately 40 in-game years) which means you’ll need to refurbish them to keep them in ship shape.

There are also some handy new pointers aimed at “ease of play”, such as new hints and notifications, as well as a bunch of visual tweaks to make it all the more immersive. One such chance adds visuals to denote smouldering ruins left in the wake of fire disasters.

Here’s the full list of changes from Overseer on Steam:

Manual placement of the town hall anywhere on any map, in the very start

Beautification hedges are now placed by stretching them, not individually clicking each segment

Added visuals for smouldering ruins in the aftermath of fire disasters

Houses now deteriorate with time (about 40 in game years), and need refurbishing

Added notification when some resource isn’t delivered as a result of worker shortage

Added more useful hints to icons above citizens and buildings

People resting in houses will emerge faster once [a] job appears in the vicinity

Bug with luxury resource stacking in some houses is now fixed

Added new vegetation on several maps

Terrain improvements on several maps

Further optimisations regarding pathfinding

Additional worker AI improvements

If you’re keen to give the game a whirl, you can try it for free, with a downloadable demo available on Steam. The full game is currently priced at £15.49 / $19.99.