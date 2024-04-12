A PC modder built a gaming PC inside a car wheel, and we love it

We’ve seen some bizarre custom PC cases in our time but this gaming PC built into an alloy car wheel is one of the more outlandish we’ve ever encountered. Built by Jon Salvini, it’s rather appropriately used to power his home racing sim setup.

Thanks to our rapidly growing PC building Facebook page, we’ve seen many custom gaming PCs, from mods based on existing case designs to scratch PC builds. You can even submit yours for consideration right here. Here we take a closer look at Jon’s alloy wheel PC build.

Showing that car wheels can be bigger than you realize once you get up close, what’s surprising about this build is that Jon has managed to fit a full-size ATX motherboard and the radiator of the system’s 240mm AIO cooler inside the wheel. Both are mounted on a simple plywood base, showing that fancy metal-working skills aren’t required for making a great-looking PC.

The same goes for the fact that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti powering Jon’s current list of favorite games – Assetto Corsa, PUBG, Forza, Skyrim, No Man’s Sky, Snowrunner – is mounted in a conventional manner, directly into the motherboard. There are no vertical GPU mounts and PCIe cable extensions required here.

Certainly helping with the build process is the choice of a large 20″ Asanti Black Label wheel – a cool $350 each – which was supplied to Jon by his local wheel and tire shop, S&S Tires. Available in chrome, brushed titanium, and satin black finishes, Jon has gone for the black version to act as his PC case. Not only does this finish look amazing but the dark color is a better way of keeping the inside of the PC a little hidden and mysterious, hiding any dodgy cable management.

Joining the Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU is a 2x16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4 memory kit, a Samsung 970 Pro 2TB M.2 SSD, a Samsung 980 1TB M.2 SSD, an Asus Prime B660-Plus D4 motherboard, and an EVGA Super Nova 750 G5 750W power supply. Meanwhile, along with the ID-Cooling Frostflow 240 AIO cooler, the system is cooled by a be quiet! Pure Wings 2 92mm fan that’s actually mounted in the hub of the wheel.

Other mods Jon has made include adding an IBest Impetus RGB 24-pin Strimer RGB power cable cover, fitting a custom power button made from a red lug nut, and there are extra RGB LED strips on the inner rim of the wheel.

In many ways, the whole build seems quite simple but the end result is very eye-catching and highly effective. It’s also a great accompaniment to Jon’s racing sim setup that’s centered around a Logitech G920 wheel – one of the best steering wheels – which also includes a three-pedal arrangement with a desk-mounted shifter and USB handbrake.

Filling out the rest of Jon’s setup is a LG UltraGear QHD 34GP63A-B monitor, a JVC 32” TV, and a Durgod K310 Taurus Nebula keyboard with Cherry MX Black switches and various custom keycaps.

For his gaming mouse, Jon has gone with a Corsair Harpoon RGB resting on a Belkin WaveRest F8E262-BLK mousemat. For audio there’s a set of Logitech X-230 with a subwoofer, Razer Nari Ultimate gaming headset, and JLab Flex BT or JBL Quantum 400 headphones for music.

Thanks to Jon for sharing his setup with us. You can find more pics of the build and of Jon’s car passion on his Instagram CHARGEDKHAOS.

