This symmetrical dual-reservoir water-cooled gaming PC is amazing

There are few sights more pleasing for us than a well-designed custom water-cooling system, and this gaming PC is one of the finest we’ve seen. Built inside a huge Thermaltake Tower 900 case that gives amazing views of the front and sides of the system, Heiko Erhard, has crafted an astonishing symmetrical, dual-reservoir water-cooled PC build.

Thanks to our rapidly growing PC building Facebook page, we’ve seen many custom gaming PCs, from mods based on existing case designs to scratch PC builds. You can even submit yours for consideration right here. Now, let’s find out how Heiko build this stunning PC.

Having been a member of the group for several years, Heiko has documented several updates to his system, with each being an amazing example of hardline water-cooling craftsmanship.

However, we particularly like the older incarnation of Heiko’s PC that’s pictured above, as well as the subsequent upgraded version shown below. There’s something about the tall twin reservoirs and vertical tubing that makes for such a clean design, while evoking a sense of a mysterious science experiment – just what specimen is being incubated in those giant tubes!?

The information-packed screen on the front of the build further adds to the ‘eccentric scientist’ vibe, especially as the information – shown using Aida64 SensorPanel software – is so dense that the whole scale of the PC is exaggerated in comparison. If you want to have a go at doing this yourself, make sure you read our guide on how to fit a screen in your PC case. The simple clear coolant and mostly white lighting further adds to the sense of something being under observation.

While we love the look of the older system, the new one is certainly still impressive. The hardline tubing is even more complex and while the reservoirs have dropped in stature, there are now flow meters for each of the loops. It’s still impressive and mesmerizing stuff.

The upgrades Hieko has made include going from an Intel Core i5-9600K CPU along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super graphics card and Gigabyte Aorus Z390 Master motherboard to an Intel Core i7-10700K CPU, an Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card and an Asus Maximus Formula XII motherboard.

Such is the extent of this water-cooling setup that it includes two Alphacool Aurora 250ml reservoirs, two Alphacool 480mm radiators each equipped with four Azza Hurricane 2 ARGB fans, and a total of 26 fittings from Barrow and Alphacool. The graphics card uses a Bykski waterblock while the CPU has an Alphacool XPX waterblock.

Heiko has also shared another version of this system that has a brilliant twisted hardline tube joining the two tall reservoirs. This time all that cooling is just for the CPU, though, as the GPU has an air cooler.

Thanks to Heiko for sharing his amazing creations with us, but which is your favorite? And can your custom water-cooling loop compete with these builds? We’d love to hear from you. If you’re new to the world of water-cooling and want to have go yourself, then make sure you also read our full guide on how to water-cool your PC.

This post originally appeared on Custom PC, which has been covering amazing setups for over 20 years and is now part of PCGamesN. Join our 500k member Facebook group to discuss this build.

If you consider yourself to be an expert PC builder, you can submit your own custom PC build to us today for a chance of being featured on PCGamesN in the future.