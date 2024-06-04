Gaze into the reflection of this stunning AMD water-cooled PC build

Hardline water-cooling gear always makes a spectacle, but expert PC builder George Edward Kalaitzis has really excelled himself with this reflective gaming PC. This build features custom distro plates that reflect the silver tubing and magenta coolant back at you. The effect looks stunning, and it’s all built into a massive Cooler Master Cosmos C700M case, with loads of top-end hardware.

Thanks to our rapidly growing PC building Facebook page, we’ve seen many custom gaming PCs, from mods based on existing case designs to scratch PC builds. You can even submit yours for consideration right here. Now let’s chat to George, also known as LiquifyMods, about how he made this mirror PC build.

Hall of Mirrors features two types of tubing, which contrast with each other. There’s EK Satin Titanium 14mm OD pre-bent tubing coming in and out of the CPU and GPU waterblocks, while clear tubing filled with bright magenta coolant runs to and from the radiators and reservoir.

This already makes for a striking appearance, but it’s the custom distro plates that really make the difference with this build. There are three of them in Hall of Mirrors, and they’re all custom-made. “The way I do most of my builds is that I decide how I want it to look and then start discussing it with my partner @n0reas0n_customs,” George tells PCGamesN.

“I then get precise measurements of the case and components and work with him while he designs the distro plates,” he says. “Once the design is complete, he cuts them out of cheap wood on his CNC machine, and I use the wood to make the final measurements and any adjustments needed. Once the design is finalized, he cuts out the distro plates in acrylic and then I build the final version.”

The final reflective touch was actually pretty simple too. “The mirrors are made from mirror-finish acrylic, which we’ve glued onto the distro plates,” George explains. The effect works really well, adding another dimension when you peer into this PC’s interior.

It’s worth looking at those custom distro plates as well, as the coolant routing looks gorgeous, and the inlet and outlet positioning is precise. Reflections aside, Hall of Mirrors is an amazing showcase of PC building work in itself. There’s a lot going on, but George has kept the interior uncluttered, with clean straight lines running parallel to one another.

It’s packed with top-end PC hardware as well. A 12-core AMD Ryzen 7900X CPU sits under the EKWB EK-Quantum Velocity² D-RGB waterblock, and that’s an Asus GeForce RTX 4080 GPU in the middle as well. Meanwhile, a huge 14GB of solid-state storage is spread across several SSDs, including a pair of 2TB Samsung 980 Pro drives.

George hasn’t skimped on the memory either, with Hall of Mirrors sporting 128GB (4 x 32GB) of 6000MHz G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 RAM. It’s all plugged into a high-end Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Hero motherboard, which is mounted in a massive Cooler Master Cosmos C700M chassis.

Hall of Mirrors PC specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Motherboard: Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Hero

Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Hero Memory: 128GB (4 x 32GB) G.Skill Trident Z5 6000MHz

128GB (4 x 32GB) G.Skill Trident Z5 6000MHz Graphics card: Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 Storage: 2 x 2TB Samsung 980 Pro, 2TB Samsung 870 Evo, 2 x 4TB Samsung Q60 Qvo

2 x 2TB Samsung 980 Pro, 2TB Samsung 870 Evo, 2 x 4TB Samsung Q60 Qvo PSU: 1,200W Asus ROG Thor Platinum II

1,200W Asus ROG Thor Platinum II Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700M

Cooler Master Cosmos C700M Cooling: 10 x 120mm Lian Li Uni SL120 V2, Aquacomputer D5 Next pump, EK-Quantum Vector² FE RTX 4080 D-RGB – Nickel + Acetal GPU waterblock, EK-Quantum Velocity² D-RGB – AM5 Nickel + Acetal CPU waterblock, Watercool HeatKiller Tube 150 D5 reservoir, 2 x 360mm Watercool HeatKiller radiators

Wow, what a fantastic showcase of PC hardware and water-cooling gear. It might have taken months, but Hall of Mirrors was worth it – the custom distro plates look amazing, and we love the two-tone water-cooling system, as well as the clean lines. If you’re new to the world of water-cooling, then make sure you also read our full guide on how to water-cool your PC.

