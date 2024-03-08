Anime fans need to see this glorious Naruto gaming PC build

It’s safe to say that Naruto has become a pop culture icon in recent years, but this Naruto gaming PC takes things to a whole new level. The sheer creativity that has gone into this design deserves to be celebrated because no Naruto fan would be able to resist its charm and it is easily one of the best PC builds we’ve seen. This ambitious build, which took a considerable amount of time to put together, comes courtesy of George Antonopoulos.

PCGamesN: What inspired you to build this PC, and what look were you hoping to achieve?

George: Naruto is a very famous Japanese Manga/Anime with a huge global fan base, so we went for a thematic build but tried to produce something a little bit out of the ordinary.

The look we tried to achieve, and what inspired us, was when Naruto and Sasuke (the main antagonist) used and merged their powers into one – Naruto’s Nine-tails beast form and Sasuke’s Perfect Susanoo. That’s why the main colors of the build are Orange and Purple.

How did you plan out this setup?



The whole build was mostly planned out in our heads and some designs were drawn on paper. The distro/reservoir was designed by us using SketchUp and Solidworks.

What tools, machinery, and materials did you use?

The machining work for the distro/reservoir was handled by our friends in KEL engineering. As for the rest of the build, the chassis was redone in purple and we used 3D printing, plexiglass, and vinyls.

How long did it take you to make this build, from start to finish?



The build took around three weeks to complete.

Did you come across any difficulties during the build process?



Every single build we make has its own difficulties but there was nothing extreme in this one. We had a little bit of a waiting time for the distro and paint but overall it was a smooth procedure.

Are you completely happy with the end result, or do you wish you’d done some of it differently in retrospect?



I couldn’t be happier with the end result. The build was greatly appreciated on our social media and our fans loved it. I wouldn’t change a thing!

Naruto PC build specs

CPU: Intel Core i9 -11900K

Motherboard: Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Z490 WaterForce

Memory: 32 GB DDR5 Apacer Nox

GPU: Gigabyte GeForce Aorus Xtreme RTX 3090

Storage: Gigabyte M.2 NVMe Gen4 2 TB

PSU: Gigabyte P1000GM 80+ Gold

Case: Jonsbo Mod 5 (Gray)

Cooling: EKWB CoolStream PE and Quantum Kinetic TBE 300 D5 PWN D-RGB

This is a wondrous achievement and stunning final product – George and his team have nailed this Naruto PC build. The fusion theme is completely unique, draws upon the lore of the amine, and it’s translated incredibly well into the overall build.

