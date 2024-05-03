Someone call a priest, this Omen gaming PC build is demonic

This demonic gaming PC build is not for the faint of heart. Inspired by the desire to use a PowerColor Red Devil GPU based on the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT card, this demonic concept is something we couldn’t come up with – even in our wildest dreams.

Thanks to our rapidly growing PC building Facebook page, we’ve seen many custom gaming PCs, from mods based on existing case designs to scratch PC builds. You can even submit yours for consideration right here. Now let’s chat to Marios Dalainos to find out how they assembled and designed this Omen PC build.

PCGamesN: Were there any key influences for your build?

Marios: PowerColor sent me its new Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT card and I really wanted to build something to showcase this incredible GPU. I figured what better way to do this than base the whole theme around it!

How did you plan out this setup?



Every build I complete starts as a concept in my head. I’m bad at drawing so try to bring my designs to life without having to plan things out on paper.

What tools, machinery, and materials did you use?



I only used basic tools like a drill, screwdriver, handsaw, and a brush.

How long did it take you to make this build, from start to finish?



I honestly can’t tell you! I tried to spend as much of my free time on the build, but didn’t keep track of how long this was.

Did you come across any difficulties in designing and making your build?



The first problem I ran into was the clay I used for the interior of the build. I had to be quick when applying it and forming the patterns because it dried very quickly. The second issue was working out how I could position and hang the GPU in the exact place that I wanted. A huge chunk of the build time was spent on perfecting this part of the build.

Are you completely happy with the end result, or is there anything else you’d like to work on next?



I’m really satisfied with the result but when I look at it over and over again, I find a few little areas that I believe I could have handled better, but that’s often the case when reviewing finished products!

Omen PC build specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU: PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

Storage: Samsung 980 Pro 1 TB

Memory: TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z 32 GB 3600MHz

Motherboard: Gigabyte Aorus Pro-P B550M

PSU: Corsair SF1000L

Cooling: Raijintek Antila D5 pump/res, Raijintek fittings, Raijintek Forkis CPU block, EK 240 Coolstream radiator, EK Vardar 120mm fans, EK ZMT tubes

This is one demon we don’t want exorcised. Instead, we’d be quite happy to give it a home on our desk. What do you think?

