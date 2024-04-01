Stunning blossoms make this the prettiest gaming PC we’ve ever seen

We’ve seen some gorgeous PC builds in our time, but this might top them all. This blossom-themed gaming PC, called the Sakura V2, incorporates beautiful pink blossoms paired with carefully selected RGB lighting that scales from a blush pink through to purple. The use of colors really draws in the eye and we just can’t help but fall in love with this build.

Thanks to our rapidly growing PC building Facebook page, we've seen many custom gaming PCs, from mods based on existing case designs to scratch PC builds. Here we chat to Ren Zhen from Optimist PC Build about how they assembled and designed this Sakura V2 PC build.

PCGamesN: What inspired you to build this PC, and what look were you hoping to achieve?



Ren: This PC was a build from my company, Optimist, which was founded in order to bring consumers who didn’t like the sleek, clean, all-white look of modern tech, new options for PC hardware that performed at those levels. We can also reflect the personality and aesthetic of the owner in our builds. In a way, we like to think our PCs have character. This Sakura V2 build was for a client who requested something similar to our original Sakura AIO build, but wanted something more, hence this Sakura V2 build came to life.

How did you plan out this setup?



We went over some designs that revolved around a large, open case. Since it’s a very floral-type build, it would only be fitting if we had a terrarium-style case to house it. The Lian Li O11D Evo was chosen because of the back fan panel’s ability to be completely removed, allowing for easy access to the pump/res unit.

The largest part of the customization process was strategically placing flowers in places where they would give the PC its iconic look, but also hide stray wires that interrupted the otherwise light color scheme.

What tools, machinery, and materials did you use?



Nothing out of the ordinary. Velcro strips were used to attach the flowers so that they can be easily taken out, dusted, and placed back in the case within seconds.

How long did it take you to make this build, from start to finish?

From start to finish, it took six hours to build.

Are you completely happy with the end result, or do you wish you’d done some of it differently in retrospect?



The only problem I encountered was towards the end of the build. I realized that the black RGB bar going down the side of the reservoir didn’t fit into the theme of the PC, so I took it out and gave it a coat of baby pink paint. After that, it fitted much better with the rest of the PC.

Sakura V2 PC build specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-13900K

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Motherboard: Asus ROG Strix Z690-A Gaming D4

Memory: G.Skill Trident Z Royal 16 GB

Storage: Samsung 970 EVO 500 GB M.2 NVMe SSD

PSU: Corsair AX1200i 80+ Platinum

The biggest compliment we can give this Sakura V2 PC build is that we’re strongly considering adding flowers to all our future designs!

This post originally appeared on Custom PC, which has been covering amazing setups for over 20 years and is now part of PCGamesN.

