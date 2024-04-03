This wooden-fronted tiny gaming PC is coming for your game consoles

Not to stoke the fires of a never-ending online battle, but this wooden small form factor PC is an amazing example of how you can make a gaming PC look just as nice, and perform even better, than your standard home console. It uses a Lian Li A4-H20 case, which is smaller than PlayStation 5, yet it houses an RTX 4090 and large water-cooling radiator and pump.

Thanks to our rapidly growing PC building Facebook page, we’ve seen many custom gaming PCs, from mods based on existing case designs to scratch PC builds. You can even submit yours for consideration right here. Here we chat to Etienne about how they assembled and designed this SFF PC build.

PCGamesN: What influenced your build?



Etienne: I have seen loads of SFF builds on YouTube incorporating custom loops and I really wanted to take on that challenge. I have done many custom loops in the past, but never in such a small form factor.

What tools, machinery, and materials did you use, if any?



I used a Dremel to cut the bottom of the case in order to fit the water block. I also used a custom acrylic vented side panel and a front wood panel.

How long did it take you to make this build, from start to finish?

I would say around 30 hours total over the course of a year. This also includes the time of filming the time-lapse while building.

Did you come across any difficulties in designing and making your build?



Yes, the water block didn’t fit at the beginning so I had to cut the case. Also, the reservoir-pump-radiator combo was leaking and it took me hours of troubleshooting to realize that the O-ring inside the pump was displaced.

Are you completely happy with the end result, or is there anything else you’d like to work on next?

I’m happy overall but a bit disappointed by the temperature of the GPU. I’m used to overclocking the hell out of my GPUs because this is one of the goals of water cooling, but with this build, I can’t overclock because the little radiator is too small to extract more heat. Even at stock setting, the load temp is in the upper 60s which is not really different from a good air cooler. However, at least the custom loop allowed me to fit a 4090 in this case.

SFF overkill specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Motherboard: MSI MPG B650 Carbon

MSI MPG B650 Carbon Memory: 32GB G.Skill Flare 6000MHz

32GB G.Skill Flare 6000MHz GPU: Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 OC 24G

Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 OC 24G Storage: WD Black SN850 1TB x2

WD Black SN850 1TB x2 PSU: Silverstone Technology SX1000 80+ Platinum

Silverstone Technology SX1000 80+ Platinum Case: Lian Li A4H2O

Lian Li A4H2O Fans: Noctua NF-A12x25 x2

Cooling

EK-Quantum ​ Vector² M ​ aster RTX ​ 4080 D-RGB ​ – Nickel ​ + Plexi

HJ 240MM P ​ ump Radiat ​ or Reservo ​ ir Combo K ​ it

Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM chromax/black/swap 60.09 CFM 120 mm Fan (x2) in push configuration

EK-HDC Lig ​ num 12mm

​ Walnut -EK-Quantum ​ Torque Mi ​ cro Rotary ​ 90°

Bla ​ ck -EK-Quantum ​ Torque Ro ​ tary 45°

​ Black -Hydro X Series XT Ha ​ rdline 12m ​ m Tubing — ​ Satin Bla ​ ck

EK-CryoFue ​ l Acid Gre ​ en

Would you proudly display this SFF PC in place of a home console in your living room? We know we would, especially given how stunning the final design looks. It would have been easy to fit this all into a much larger tower case, but its size is such a wonderful achievement.

This post originally appeared on Custom PC, which has been covering amazing setups for over 20 years and is now part of PCGamesN. Join our 500k member Facebook group to discuss this build.

If you consider yourself to be an expert PC builder, you can submit your own custom PC build to us today for a chance of being featured on PCGamesN in the future.