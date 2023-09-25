There’s never been a better time to snag a copy of PC Building Simulator, with the game on offer for as little as $1, and you can raise money for a charity of your choice in the process. The PC Building Simulator Humble Bundle gives you the chance to pick up the PC-building sim for a fraction of its full value, with bundles worth up to $79 costing $10 or less.

Humble Bundle works with game designers and publishers to offer great value game bundles and raise money for charity. Huge titles like Company of Heroes and Mortal Kombat 11 have got the Humble Bundle treatment in the past, and its collections are often very popular with gamers looking to pick up a new adventure for cheap while supporting charity.

Now, it’s the turn of PC Building Simulator, a rather unusual PC simulation game that’s managed to find a niche in the PC gaming community. As the name suggests, the core gameplay simulates building a PC from scratch, including planning the design, choosing the components, and assembling them in a working build. Once you’ve learned to build and repair your own computer, you can start a computer repair business.

PC Building Simulator has a huge array of real-world components to choose from, and that choice is expanded with the various Workshop add-ons that conveniently come packaged with several of the Humble Bundles. Rather than offer exact prices, Humble Bundles work on a donation basis. However, to secure higher value bundles, there’s a minimum donation amount.

The base PC Building Simulator game has a minimum donation of $1. For $5, you get the base game, plus component add-ons from Asus ROG, Razer, and others, whereas a donation of $10 or more will net you the full shebang, including everything from the $5 bundle plus Fractal, esports, Aorus, and other add-on DLC.

Sound like the game for you? Act fast if you want to secure this Humble Bundle, as the offer ends at 8pm EST this Wednesday 27 September, 2023.

Building virtual PCs not your thing? Some people just want to stick to the real thing, and that’s fine. Check out our list of the best PC simulation games to find the right sim for you. Or if you are doing the real thing, peruse our best PC cases guide to get your new build started.