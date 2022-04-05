PC Game Pass April free games – adventures and a war game

Today, Microsoft has revealed the PC Game Pass April free games list for the first half of the month, and it contains sports games, adventure games, and strategy games – as well as several great offerings from EA on the Cloud, including Dragon Age 2 and one of the best Star Wars games on PC.

Last month’s Game Pass offerings featured some great indie games, and now April’s first PC Games Pass list contains a couple of popular franchises too. Life is Strange: True Colours is probably the highlight, which PCGamesN’s reviewer was greatly taken with last year. Panzer Corps 2 is great for anyone looking for a WW2 war game.

For anyone with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to the Cloud on the EA Play side are the heavyweights of Dragon Age 2 and Star Wars: Squadrons, although we’re not sure anyone is excited about Plants Vs Zombies: Garden Warfare when the series’ latest shooter Battle for Neighborville is free to keep on Prime Gaming.

Not including the Cloud games, here are all the games coming to PC Game Pass this month:

Chinatown Detective Agency – April 7

Life is Strange True Colors – April 12

Panzer Corps 2 – April 12

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk – April 12

Lost In Random – April 14

Of course, there are a few games leaving the service too:

Rain On Your Parade – April 15

The Long Dark – April 15

Pathway – April 15

F1 2019 – April 18

