PC Game Pass gets three more day one indie games in March

Microsoft has just announced a pile of new additions to PC Game Pass, including a selection of day one indie game launches for the service.

The highlight of this month’s lineup is certainly Weird West, an isometric immersive sim led by the co-creator of Dishonored, due to launch on March 31. We’ve also got snowboarding sim, Shredders, on March 17, as well as southern gothic cyberpunk adventure game Norco on March 24. Some older games are making their way to PC Game Pass this month, too. We’re getting the comedic fantasy RPG game, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos, on March 17, and the mind-bending visual novel collection, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, on March 22.

While PC Game Pass is still a heck of a deal, the app that delivers those games continues to be a headache for many players. Another app update is in testing for Xbox Insiders, which will make navigating the program a bit smoother, and that will launch for everyone this month.

We’re also losing a handful of games this month. Madden NFL 20, Narita Boy, and Shadow Warrior 2 all leave PC Game Pass on March 31, while Destiny 2 (including Shadowkeep and Forsaken) leaves the service on April 11.

