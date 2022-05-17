Vampire Survivors and Jurassic World hit Game Pass this week

The PC Game Pass May games for the rest of the month have been revealed, with one of the best vampire games and a great dinosaur game available this week, the eagerly anticipated Sniper Elite 5 coming next week, and more – including some great indie games and Farming Simulator 22.

In the next two weeks, an almost ridiculous number of games are coming to Game Pass. There’s still no sign of Assassin’s Creed Origins, but this week alone contains some fantastic names. Just three weeks before the premiere of the new movie, Jurassic World Evolution 2 hits Game Pass today, along with Her Story and Little Witch in the Woods – which is best described as Stardew Valley meets Kiki’s Delivery Service.

The popular Vampire Survivors hits the service later this week for anyone who doesn’t want to shell out $3/£2. Next week brings a decent hitter in the form of Sniper Elite 5, Rebellion’s latest sequel in the popular sniper game series. However, all this comes at a cost – Resident Evil 7, Knockout City and more will be leaving by the end of the month. Sniff.

Here are all the games coming to Game Pass in the next two weeks:

Her Story – Today

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – Today

Little Witch in the Woods – Today

Umurangi Generation Special Edition – Today

Farming Simulator 22 – May 19

Vampire Survivors – May 19

Floppy Knights – May 24

Hardspace: Shipbreaker – May 24

Sniper Elite 5 – May 26

Cricket 22 – May 27

Pac-Man Museum+ – May 27

And here are the games leaving the service on May 31:

Farming Simulator 19

Knockout City

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest

Superhot Mind Control Delete

Yes Your Grace

Play ’em before they go, folks.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.