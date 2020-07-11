Persona 4 Golden has sold half a million copies on PC

Needless to say, the release of Persona 4 Golden on Steam this summer has proven to be a smart move for developer Atlus. Demand for the RPG game series on PC had been long-documented, and sure enough, a month later, Atlus has confirmed sales have been strong.

“We’re excited to announce that Persona 4 Golden has hit 500,000 players on PC!” proclaims a tweet from the official Atlus Twitter account. “Thank you for all your support!” Attached is a celebratory sketch from long-time Persona character designer Shigenori Soejima welcoming everyone back to the Midnight Channel, an alternate dimension in Persona 4 accessible through TV screens.

After some speculation as Atlus set up a Steam creator’s page in lead up, Persona 4 Golden had a surprise release during this year’s PC Gaming Show. The port of the JRPG was handled by Atlus Japan, all of which suggests this is just the beginning for Atlus’ library making the jump to PC. Certainly, if that’s the case, these sales on a game almost a decade old are a strong encouragement.

Publisher Sega had made it known last year that more PC ports were a priority given the success of the Yakuza series, and Persona 4’s marketplace performance is an indicator this is both still true, and very worthwhile.

