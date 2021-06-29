Phasmophobia devs are planning a “large overhaul” and re-balance of difficulty soon

Now that Phasmophobia studio Kinetic Games has grown into a multi-developer team, it looks like plans for more and improved content are revving up. The devs have held a Q&A on the horror game’s Discord server and hinted at a bunch of plans they’ve got up their sleeves, which include “a large overhaul and re-balance of the three difficulty modes in the near future”.

“We want to make sure the game gets harder in fun ways, instead of the ghost just being able to hunt more,” the folks at Kinetic explain in the Q&A on the point of whether there’ll be more challenging content coming to keep veteran players on their toes going forward. While it’s not clear at this stage what that overhaul will mean, it sounds like we can expect things to get trickier at the top end to help keep things fresh for players who have mastered the content so far.

Additionally, the devs have teased some other goodies headed to the game in the future. The team reveal that they’ve got “lots of plans to add new evidence, main/optional objectives, and new ghost types,” which they’ll post about on Phasmophobia’s public Trello board, and that the release cadence of updates will change a little now the studio’s grown.

“Larger content drops will probably be released in a similar schedule to what they are now, however the quality and scale of these updates will be larger,” the devs explain. “Smaller patches and bug fixes will now be more frequent as we have more people to find and fix them.”

For anyone without Discord, here is the game development part of the QnA. pic.twitter.com/9wIw2zUtL6 — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) June 26, 2021

In the way of Phasmaphobia’s ghost types, Kinetic says it has plans to introduce “themed horror” to make each encounter distinct in its own way, with each getting its own set of “scares” and kill animations to spice things up. The devs are also planning to replace and update a bunch of the game’s assets, with “full overhauls for certain visual aspects of the game” on the way, now that an artist has joined the team.

If you’re keen for the full rundown, you can head to Phasmophobia’s Discord channel here or check out the tweet above for a screenshot of the development portion of the chat if you prefer.