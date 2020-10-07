Back to Top

Phasmophobia ghost types – all ghosts in the game

Put a name to the face of that shadowy apparition - here are all the ghosts in Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia ghost types

What are all the ghost types in Phasmophobia? If you’re trying to sniff out and vanquish all the ghosts so the hunters don’t become the haunted – then you’ll need to know exactly what you’re up against. This online multiplayer game can be played with up to three of your friends, and like in the best co-op games, you’ll need to work together to understand what kind of ghost you’ve got on your hands.

Of course, you can do this by collecting evidence using the Phasmophobia spirit box to talk to the undead, as well as different ghost-hunting equipment such as cameras, a ouija board, and torches. Then there’s the more cautious approach, throwing down a crucifix in Phasmophobia to ward off a ghost, for example. You’ll need to piece together all your findings in the investigation and slowly build up an idea of who and what your ghost is.

There are 12 different ghost types in Phasmophobia and all of them behave differently, with their own strengths and weaknesses. Here are all of the ghosts you’ll encounter and what to look out for in their behaviour.

PHASMOPHOBIA GHOSTS

Here are all of the 12 ghost types:

  • Poltergeist
    Strength: Can throw multiple objects at once
    Weakness: Empty rooms
  • Banshee
    Strength: Targets one player at a time (that is terrifying)
    Weakness: The crucifix
  • Jinn
    Strength: The further you are away, the faster a Jinn is
    Weakness: Turning off a location’s power source
  • Spirit
    Strength: None
    Weakness: Using smudge sticks to prevent attacks
  • Wraith
    Strength: Footsteps cannot be traced
    Weakness: Reacts to salt
  • Phantom
    Strength: Looking at a phantom will cause your sanity to drop
    Weakness: Taking its photo will cause it to disappear
  • Mare
    Strength: Increased attacks in the dark
    Weakness: Light
  • Revenant
    Strength: Fast when hunting
    Weakness: Slow when you are hidden
  • Shade
    Strength: Hard to find
    Weakness: A shade won’t hunt if players are in groups
  • Demon
    Strength: Will attack aggressively
    Weakness: Asking a question on a ouija board won’t lower a player’s sanity
  • Yurei
    Strength: Affects player sanity more than normal
    Weakness: Using a smudge stick to prevent it from moving
  • Oni
    Strength: Can move objects quickly
    Weakness: Active when more players are nearby

Now you’re well acquainted with the strengths and weaknesses of these hostile ghouls, check out their distant cousins, with the best zombie games on PC – at least we think that’s how distant cousins work.

Gina Lees

Deputy guides editor

Published:

Gina adores an unpredictable story in an obscure setting. Her words have appeared at Green Man Gaming and, alongside her dedication to sim management games, she's also a card game enthusiast.

