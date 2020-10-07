Phasmophobia ghost types – all ghosts in the game

What are all the ghost types in Phasmophobia? If you’re trying to sniff out and vanquish all the ghosts so the hunters don’t become the haunted – then you’ll need to know exactly what you’re up against. This online multiplayer game can be played with up to three of your friends, and like in the best co-op games, you’ll need to work together to understand what kind of ghost you’ve got on your hands.

Of course, you can do this by collecting evidence using the Phasmophobia spirit box to talk to the undead, as well as different ghost-hunting equipment such as cameras, a ouija board, and torches. Then there’s the more cautious approach, throwing down a crucifix in Phasmophobia to ward off a ghost, for example. You’ll need to piece together all your findings in the investigation and slowly build up an idea of who and what your ghost is.

There are 12 different ghost types in Phasmophobia and all of them behave differently, with their own strengths and weaknesses. Here are all of the ghosts you’ll encounter and what to look out for in their behaviour.

PHASMOPHOBIA GHOSTS

Here are all of the 12 ghost types:

Poltergeist

Strength: Can throw multiple objects at once

Weakness: Empty rooms

Banshee

Strength: Targets one player at a time (that is terrifying)

Weakness: The crucifix

Jinn

Strength: The further you are away, the faster a Jinn is

Weakness: Turning off a location’s power source

Spirit

Strength: None

Weakness: Using smudge sticks to prevent attacks

Wraith

Strength: Footsteps cannot be traced

Weakness: Reacts to salt

Phantom

Strength: Looking at a phantom will cause your sanity to drop

Weakness: Taking its photo will cause it to disappear

Mare

Strength: Increased attacks in the dark

Weakness: Light

Revenant

Strength: Fast when hunting

Weakness: Slow when you are hidden

Shade

Strength: Hard to find

Weakness: A shade won’t hunt if players are in groups

Demon

Strength: Will attack aggressively

Weakness: Asking a question on a ouija board won’t lower a player’s sanity

Yurei

Strength: Affects player sanity more than normal

Weakness: Using a smudge stick to prevent it from moving

Oni

Strength: Can move objects quickly

Weakness: Active when more players are nearby

Now you’re well acquainted with the strengths and weaknesses of these hostile ghouls, check out their distant cousins, with the best zombie games on PC – at least we think that’s how distant cousins work.