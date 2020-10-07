Phasmophobia ghost types – all ghosts in the game

What are all the ghost types in Phasmophobia? If you’re trying to sniff out and vanquish all the ghosts so the hunters don’t become the haunted – then you’ll need to know exactly what you’re up against. This online multiplayer game can be played with up to three of your friends, and like in the best co-op games, you’ll need to work together to understand what kind of ghost you’ve got on your hands.
Of course, you can do this by collecting evidence using the Phasmophobia spirit box to talk to the undead, as well as different ghost-hunting equipment such as cameras, a ouija board, and torches. Then there’s the more cautious approach, throwing down a crucifix in Phasmophobia to ward off a ghost, for example. You’ll need to piece together all your findings in the investigation and slowly build up an idea of who and what your ghost is.
There are 12 different ghost types in Phasmophobia and all of them behave differently, with their own strengths and weaknesses. Here are all of the ghosts you’ll encounter and what to look out for in their behaviour.
PHASMOPHOBIA GHOSTS
Here are all of the 12 ghost types:
- Poltergeist
Strength: Can throw multiple objects at once
Weakness: Empty rooms
- Banshee
Strength: Targets one player at a time (that is terrifying)
Weakness: The crucifix
- Jinn
Strength: The further you are away, the faster a Jinn is
Weakness: Turning off a location’s power source
- Spirit
Strength: None
Weakness: Using smudge sticks to prevent attacks
- Wraith
Strength: Footsteps cannot be traced
Weakness: Reacts to salt
- Phantom
Strength: Looking at a phantom will cause your sanity to drop
Weakness: Taking its photo will cause it to disappear
- Mare
Strength: Increased attacks in the dark
Weakness: Light
- Revenant
Strength: Fast when hunting
Weakness: Slow when you are hidden
- Shade
Strength: Hard to find
Weakness: A shade won’t hunt if players are in groups
- Demon
Strength: Will attack aggressively
Weakness: Asking a question on a ouija board won’t lower a player’s sanity
- Yurei
Strength: Affects player sanity more than normal
Weakness: Using a smudge stick to prevent it from moving
- Oni
Strength: Can move objects quickly
Weakness: Active when more players are nearby
