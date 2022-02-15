Phasmophobia devs are experimenting with “more transparent” patch notes

If you’re a Phasmophobia fan, you’ll know that the devs at Kinetic Games love a teaser and, while the game’s patch notes tend to offer a hearty rundown of the changes coming with each update, the devs are now looking to be even clearer about what’s new. Following a recent fan poll the devs ran in the ghost game’s Discord server, they’ve opted to spell out changes in more detail going forward.

Lead artist Corey J Dixon made clear in Discord that the poll “in no way guarantees how we actually write patch notes in the future,” and that the team was “just looking for opinions and to create discussion for the possibility of change”. However, the option offering the most detail about changes to the game (“reveal everything that’s new or changed within each update” apart from “hidden abilities” and easter eggs) was the runaway success, with multiple times the number of votes as the less-detailed options – and the latest patch notes reflect this.

“In light of the most recent Discord poll, we’ve decided to experiment with being more transparent in writing patch notes when we update the game,” Kinetic Games explains in the v0.5.2.0 balance patch post.

The devs’ test means the juiciest details about precise balance tweaks are tucked behind spoiler tags, so those who prefer a bit of mystery can carry on discovering the changes when they dive into the game. But now, we do have some cool information about exact updates – for example, some specific sanity drain amounts are now revealed.

Phasmophobia Balance Patch v0.5.2.0

Ghost identity changes, High Priestess and Voodoo Doll buffs!https://t.co/XIgMuSh4U3#Phasmophobia — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) February 10, 2022

The latest patch brings plenty of changes you’ll want to check out if you’re a fan, with a balance sweep across several ghost types, a chunky list of bug fixes, and some “new functionality” for the High Priestess tarot card, among others.