Updated Phasmophobia roadmap promises big changes to the horror game

Kinetic Games released a new Phasmophobia roadmap covering the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 with a number of planned updates for the horror game, including overhauled weather and completely remade ghosts. The roadmap release coincides with the big Phasmophobia custom difficulty update that introduces custom difficulties alongside a new asylum map that, as fans requested, is smaller.

The new Phasmophobia roadmap spaces updates out further, but Kinetic assured fans it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll have to wait months before new content is available.

“This roadmap now more accurately represents what we achieved this year, and what we plan to do moving forwards,” the dev said in the Steam update. “We want to be transparent and realistic in our plans to make sure we don’t have to delay things in the future or force mini updates to fill gaps.

“Development doesn’t always go exactly to plan, so in this new roadmap, we’re allowing a bit of extra room for things going wrong. If things go well, that just means we can be ahead of schedule and push updates earlier.”

New locations and changes to existing ones will launch alongside these updates, instead of separately.

In 2022’s last quarter, Kinetic plans to release an update that changes the weather systems and how they affect gameplay, along with a significant lighting overhaul. The biggest update is to progression, and it’s so big, Kinetic split it into three parts planned for launch sometime in 2023.

The progression update will include new new equipment, substantial tweaks to leveling, new challenges, and changes to existing equipment. Also intended for 2023 is what Kinetic calls “Horror 2.0.” This broad name encompasses a number of equally big changes, such as new effects and ghost models, along with completely revamped models for every ghost.

